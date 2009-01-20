My Basketball Story: Sue Bird

Over on BallersNetwork.com, Sue Bird shared her basketball story from growing up in Long Island, to her career at UConn, and her success in the professional ranks. As one of only six women to receive an Olympic Gold Medal, an NCAA championship and a WNBA Championship, her resume speaks for itself. Click HERE to read the interview.
