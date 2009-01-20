My Basketball Story: Sue Bird

#Olympics
01.20.09 10 years ago
Sue Bird

Over on BallersNetwork.com, Sue Bird shared her basketball story from growing up in Long Island, to her career at UConn, and her success in the professional ranks. As one of only six women to receive an Olympic Gold Medal, an NCAA championship and a WNBA Championship, her resume speaks for itself. Click HERE to read the interview.

Ballers Network revolutionizes the way the hoop world organizes games, runs leagues,
and the way ballplayers worldwide stay connected. Basketball has gone global and Ballers Network is your chance to find a run wherever you are, whenever you want to play. If you haven’t already, go HERE to add the application on Facebook. For help getting started, go HERE.

#Olympics
TAGSCOLLEGEDimeMaghigh schoolOLYMPICS

