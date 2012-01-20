My Kind Of Shoe: Air Jordan X “Chicago” Returns After 17 Years

In addition, a big part of the Retro Jordan appeal is their historical significance, and the Chicagos provide more than their share of indelible images. The X’s were the game model for the 1994-95 season, the beginning of which Michael Jordan missed while playing Arizona Fall League baseball. Jordan wore Chicagos for his comeback game on March 19, 1995 against the Pacers, and he wore them for the Spike Lee-dubbed Double Nickel game.
(In what I’d imagine might be the only instance of this, Jordan wasn’t the first player to wear his own sneaker on the court. Scottie Pippen, for one, wore them for an offseason charity game, notably using them as a visual prop in an attempt to lure MJ back to the Bulls. Pippen also wore them in Jordan’s return game against the Pacers as a presumed show of solidarity.)
Jordan shot 7-for-28 in his return game, his shot flat and his legs understandably not quite under him yet. But watching him back where he belonged was significant in itself.
Over the next few weeks, there were glimpses of the old Jordan â€“ a game-winning jumper against the Hawks with Phantom of the Opera playing ominously in the Omni, followed one game later by those 55 points against John Starks and the Knicks in the Garden. But the Bulls lost to the Magic in the playoffs, and Jordan wouldn’t totally have his groove back until the following year, when they kicked off another championship three-peat.
Jordan’s abrupt return to the Bulls was one final chapter in his surreal baseball experience. Sunday afternoon nationally televised game or not, could you imagine Jordan returning today on the road? Nike played off the entire year and a half as a dream sequence in their iconic ad for the X’s. (“I became a weak-hitting Double-A outfielder… with a below-average arm…”)
The interesting thing about the X is that much as Jordan was not yet comfortable in his own skin on the court, it didn’t appear he was totally crazy about the sneakers awaiting him upon his return. From his book, Driven From Within:
“I kind of lost connection with the brand the year I played baseball, because we came out with a shoe I didn’t approve. I had some dialogue with (designer Tinker Hatfield) in the early stages of the X design process, and he thought we were in agreement. I always liked my shoes clean-toed. When I saw the final version of the X, it already was in the marketplace, and it wasn’t consistent with the way I thought the shoe should look. There was a strap of leather going across the top of the toe.”
Jordan never actually wore the X with the extra toe box, demanding that Nike remove it for his own pairs and for subsequent retail shipments. From his standpoint, it was largely moot: As soon as Jordan saw the XI, he only had eyes for patent leather. According to Hatfield: “It was like the Jordan X had no longer become a factor in his life.” Jordan wore Space Jams in the Bulls’ playoff series loss to the Magic despite his version of the XI’s not yet having been cleared for a November release. Ahmad Rashad let the cat out of the bag, and a legend was born.
this was really well written. Great Job!
wasnt a big fan when they first came out, but they look kinda slick now. Damn i wish a had $160 to throw away
@Chicagorilla: I’m with you. I didn’t love them at first — I actually preferred the Steel Greys, which I still have from the 2005 release — but these have grown on me big-time. I’m also with you in terms of the price point; the Steels cost $125.
Update: Amazingly, after eight minutes, only sizes 7, 13 and 14 are left at Nikestore.
^no one will come close to the sneaker craze that is michael jordan.
@Bryan
My boy told me they sold out of the Jordans in a few hours. I didn’t think these would sell like that, damn. I been personally waiting on the return of the XII’s (all black with White lining) and the IV’s (Carolinas, or the home and away) but it’s looking like i’ll have to fight or over pay to get those too. Damn!
@Chicagorilla
I’m not sure if the Playoff XIIs are going to sell like THIS simply because they were retroed a few years back. I actually still think if you’re on Nikestore’s Twitter at midnight, you have a decent chance at any one of these releases. I got a pair of Concords that way. But I was stunned how fast these sold, possibly due to residual hype for the Concords.