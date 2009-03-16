My Name is Matty D and I’m an Addict

I love college basketball. March Madness is the greatest time of year and there is nothing anyone can say to convince me otherwise. Take a look at what this past week brought us – the epic 6-OT game between Syracuse and UCONN, early-round exits by Top-10 teams, last-second and buzzer-beating shots by Villanova, North Dakota State and Eric Devendorf. (That’s right, I said it. Keep reading.) But most importantly, this week will go down in history as the week that brought us Patrick Chewing. “What’s up Ryan? AHHHHH!!!”



I do everything in my power to watch as much college basketball as I possibly can. My infatuation with this game and my need to watch college ball all the time puts me in situations, which are, to put things nicely, less than desirable. When this time of year rolls around, the people around me have no choice – they will be forced to deal with my addiction. It sounds selfish, but the truth is that I just don’t care.

This past Saturday is a prime example. I accompanied my girlfriend to her friend’s house for a St. Patrick’s Day Party. All I could think about on the way there was how I was going to pull off sitting on the couch in front of the TV for six hours without catching any heat from the lady. Alienating everyone else at the party? Don’t care. I pulled the whole thing off, despite the best efforts of the knuckleheads around me.

With about 15 minutes left in the Baylor/Missouri game, I found myself in a room full of insanely drunk people who had just come in from the parade. Sitting directly across from me was a guy who I will refer to as “Droopy Dog.” (This guy’s level of drunkenness made this comparison physically possible) I will refer to the girl who was with him as “Cookie Monster.” (Use your imagination)

As soon as she sat down Cookie Monster started talking about her recent trip to Aruba and how she was topless on the beach every day. I was literally seconds away from throwing up in my beer. To make matters worse, Britney Spears‘ “Toxic” was blaring on the stereo. Between Cookie Monster and Brit, there was no way to hear any of the game. I can’t make this stuff up.

So there I was just trying to ignore the conversation they were having about the Michael Jackson Comeback Tour and then it happened – “Droopy and Cookie” cross the line and start talking about the Syracuse/UCONN game. I swear to you, Droopy spent 15 minutes explaining to Cookie why shots made after the buzzer don’t count. “Is this a test?” I found myself thinking. “Do these people want me to explode into a rant and start insulting everything they stand for?” Just as I hit my breaking point, I came to the realization that I just wasn’t going to win that battle. There would be no point in me blowing up at them. There’s just no way I will ever be able go back to college where I could lock myself in a room completely removed from the outside world, getting drunk and watching college basketball all day long. It’s just not gonna happen.

Unfortunately, this is my life as I have come to know it. Saturday night came to an end with my ‘Cuse’s depressing loss to Louisville in the Big East Final and I had successfully drank myself sober. Luckily the next day was one of my most hated/favorite days of the year, Selection Sunday!

When those brackets are released all the pain I endure and all the uncomfortable situations that arise from my addiction is easily forgotten. Why? Because I know that for the next three days I am going to spend, at a minimum, eight hours a day analyzing every single matchup. And you know what the worst part about this whole thing is? Nine times out of ten, my girlfriend ends up scoring more points than me in my pool and a guy like “Droopy Dog” walks away with the pot and my dignity.

It’s a vicious cycle, but I will always keep coming back.