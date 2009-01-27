My NBA All-Star Reserves

With the reserve All-Star ballots due today, I thought there was no better time to put together my list of NBA All-Star reserves. Coaches get to select two forwards, two guards, one center and two players from any position to fill out the roster, so realize that there are certain parameters to work within.
Juggling personal achievements, team success and an overall All-Star quality, it was extremely tough this year to settle on just seven, but here’s my list…
Eastern Conference
*Dwyane Wade â€“ G
*Allen Iverson â€“ G
*LeBron James â€“ F
*Kevin Garnett â€“ F
*Dwight Howard â€“ C
Devin Harris â€“ G
Joe Johnson â€“ G
Paul Pierce â€“ F
Danny Granger â€“ F
Chris Bosh â€“ C
Ray Allen â€“ G
Rashard Lewis â€“ F
Western Conference
*Kobe Bryant â€“ G
*Chris Paul â€“ G
*Tim Duncan â€“ F
*Amare Stoudemire â€“ F
*Yao Ming â€“ C
Brandon Roy â€“ G
Steve Nash â€“ G
Dirk Nowitzki â€“ F
Carmelo Anthony/David West â€“ F
Shaquille O’Neal â€“ C
Al Jefferson â€“ F
Chauncey Billups â€“ G
Observations:
– Although West should certainly make the team for the second-straight year, between him and ‘Melo, there is really only one spot.
– With the All-Star Game in Phoenix, there is no way Nash and Shaq can’t make the team.
– For the last spot in the East, Vince Carter gets left out. You can thank the fans for voting AI as a starter.
– While Deron Williams is certainly an All-Star talent, his injury earlier this season will take away his spot.
– Kevin Durant is nasty, but still a year or two away from the All-Star team.
– Although the Timberwolves have only won 15 games, they are 9-2 in January, behind the tremendous play of Jefferson.
– Perhaps the toughest omission in terms of talent is Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler, but the Wizards woes this season will keep them off the team.
– Once again, despite the second best record in the West, the Spurs will only get Duncan representing in Phoenix.
Who do you think makes the All-Star team?
(Those selected for the game will be announced this Thursday.)
Lakers with only one all-star? Gasol needs to be there (over Shaq or Jefferson).
I’d take Jameer Nelson over Ray Allen, and Tayshaun or Caron over Rashard Lewis. Those two F’s are more deserving than Rashard, but if I’m leaving him off, the Magic still deserve at least two players.
And I’d take Gasol over West/Melo.
Mo Williams for sure. How do you have the second best record in the league and only one all star. Mo over Devin!!!!
What Austin Burton said.
I’d replace Lewis with Vince. In fact, I’d put Turkoglu on the team over Lewis.No offense to Rashard, but imo Hedo is the second best player on Orlando after Howard. I agree about AI, he’s not really having an all-star year, at least not better than Vince, and Detroit has regressed since he arrived there. Perhaps this is the year he has finally started showing his age(33)
I’m also put Gasol over either West or Jefferson
you left out gasol.
ray allen over josh smith AI2 vince carter even david lee please nash makin would be bs three suns in the game on the ninth best team in the west deron williams and tony parker r havin better years and utah whole roster is shot and still got a better record than the suns
i am sorry but parker has to be in there over nash. i understand it is in the valley of the sun and all but parker is having a better season. and west over gasol, melo is out because he has missed to much time and his team is moving along without him.
if you want gasol, shaq drops out, he has missed like 10 games and is just not playing enough to warent a nod over gasol. west is a toss up to me, he is having a decent season but would his season be the same someplace without chris paul?
Jameer over PP – I don’t think PP has lived up to even last year
MO Will over R Lewis – For a guy making $120 Mill he should be doing more then that.
TParker deserves to be there over Nash. I’m Canadian and I don’t think you can give him the nod over TP. Also you can’t have 3 Suns when there not even the division leaders.
I’d put Tough-Juice in over Lewis. Otherwise the list looks about right.
Im sorry but Steve Nash deserves NO All-Star consideration… Unless of course theyre gonna use him for dunk practice. He’s done so little this year I forget he even plays half the time. So I’d take TP over him, hands down. Gasol definitely needs a spot somewhere. On the low he makes the Lakers so scary w/ his versatility. Id take Vince over Ray. He does WAY more with WAY less than Ray does. You have to account for some many other pieces when you play against Ray that it allows him favorable matchups, as your best perimiter defender is gonna be guarding Pierce. When you play the Nets you have to worry about Vince and Dev. I mean Brook is good, but hes definitely no KG.
Man all this gasol love-for what?? no way he should be on the all star team- not over jefferson or anthony, or west! well maybe west? i’d take carter over allen and mo williams over lewis.
WHAT?!?!? no Wizards.. just bkuz there like 9-32 doesnt mean Caron or Twan make the team…
i mean Caron’s doing WAYYY bettter than Shard. but yeah i understand. just because we suck means that we dont get any players in ASG.
but Twan…hes a double double machine. him n caron are the ONLY reasons why were competitive.
i disagree with your picks on the following:
EAST
*devin – vince comes first i think. and it woulnd’t make the all star game any better with devin in there instead of vince.
*pierce – pretty much did nothing during the first half of the season to be worthy of an all-star appearance. i’ll take caron instead of the self-proclaimed “best player in the world”
*rashard lewis – are you serious? jameer has made more impact than him during the first half. but i think mo williams should take his place instead.
WEST
*DWest – melo should be this all star but since he won’t make it too the game, i think the replacement should be gasol or nene, but not dwest.
Kevin Durant isn’t just an ALL STAR he is a SUPER STAR , if he is not there that would just be insanity.
Should Bosh really count as a center, or was this just your way of working in an extra forward in a conference that doesn’t have much talent at that spot after Dwight?
I guess it doesn’t matter when Duncan keeps getting in as a starter because he’s listed as a forward, despite playing with his back to the basket and guarding Bynum, Shaq, Yao, etc.
@Luigi
You aren’t competitive. That’s why you don’t get all stars.
Eastern side, David lee, bc his been a double double machine.
Western side, Dwill, don’t tell me about his injury earlier in the season bc his been playing as well as an pg in the league, since coming back.
Anybody catch Mark Jackson and Van Gundy leavin off Granger and Bosh off their reserve picks cuz their teams aren’t winning? Then tried to justify their stupidity. Sometimes, those two try too hard. It’s an all-star game, not mvp.
I agree with it all except Ray Allen. Vince or Jameer should certainly replace him, if not give it to Caron Butler. Good to see you give Harris, Granger and Jefferson their due though.
I think Devin Harris would have been an All Star a month ago, but his team is in decline and his stats have fallen with them. Jameer Nelson deserves the nod over him and I would probably pick Rondo over Pierce at this point in the season, too.
Your forgot Gasol
Disagree with Melo/West, Nash, Ray Allen, and Rashard Lewis.
Replace with Gasol, Parker or D-Will, Jameer Nelson or Vinsanity, and Tayshaun Prince, respectively.
Rashard Lewis, Al Jefferson should not be in the discussion…. Carmelo and DWest are iffy… replace jefferson with gasol, lewis with jameer nelson…. replace Paul millsap for Dwest
i’m with irishballer here, and just Tp over nash as well and you got yourself a pretty sweet list.
Gasol has to be there.
Take Rashard Lewis off the team and insert David Lee. Simple as that!
Wasn’t Ray Allen All Star MVP last year .. dude deserves to defend his title.
Ray Allen’s Stats:
MIN 36.3
FG% 0.504
3PT% 0.416
FT% 0.936
REB 3.4
AST 2.8
STL 1.0
TO 1.72
PTS 18.1
Jameer Nelson’s Stats:
MIN 31.7
FG% 0.503
3PT% 0.445
FT% 0.878
REB 3.4
AST 5.3
STL 1.2
TO 1.97
PTS 17.1
I’m not an Orlando fan, and as a Raptors fan I’m supposed to dislike them, but Jameer has been playing like an All Star and HE HAS THE SAME STATS AS RAY ALLEN BUT IN 5 LESS MINUTES AND WITh TWICE THE ASSISTS.
I guess the distinguishing stats are the plus/minus per minute, but not really:
Ray: + .283 /Min
Jameer: + .248 /Min
Both leads their teams in this category, so .35 difference isn’t all that much.
Orlando only has one more loss than Boston, so could that really be the difference?
I have seen Jameer win games on his own down the stretch and I know you could say the same for Allen, so maybe I need to look elsewhere…
CUT DEVIN HARRIS! Wow, that was easy.
My first impression is I agree with Prof. TX. Bosh is a power forward, therefore some indeserving center should probably make it if they stick to the formula. Ilgauskas maybe.
I would replace R.Allen with Vince and Rashard Lewis with Jamison. Jamison is averaging more pts and almost 3 more rebounds than Rashard. I am a Celtics fan and I don’t think Ray Ray deserve to go over Vince. R.Allen give you scoring but Vince is giving you scoring, rebounds,
and assist.
In the West replace Nash with Deron Williams, Melo/West with Durant,and Shaq with Gasol. Nash do not deserve to go to a all-star this year. Deron is having a better year than Nash. Since Melo will not be playing might as well give Durant his spot. Durant is averaging 24pts and shooting almost 47% and giving you 6 boards per game. Shaq and Gasol stats are similar so I givethe edge to the Gasol because the Lakers are having a better season.
You can’t leave Big Al off the all-star team this year especially with the team playing well this month.
lakers and spurs only one allstar and denver gets 2
bullshit my friend
parker over nash
gasol over shaq
3 allstars for phoenix is a joke
I think what many here are forgetting is that reserve all star picks have a lot to do with longevity and reputation. Jameer Nelson is having a TERRIFIC season, hopefully the first of many in the league. But there is no way you can bump a Hall of Fame player like Ray Allen who having a great year for the defending champs, who also won the all-star MVP last year. Can’t happen.
For those that think Paul Pierce is not deserving of an all-star appearance you may have a point if you just look at scoring numbers but he is the guy that has been doing so many of the little things for the Celtics since they built this championship team. He is still top three in the league in the 4th quarter, he is arguably the best rebounding 3 man in the league and he makes his teammates better. Oh yeah, he was MVP of the finals last season.
I love Devin over Vince simply because anyone who ever quites on their team should never play in another All-Star game, period.
The more I think about it though Mo Williams deserves a nod, as winning needs to be factored in. Williams has been huge for Cleveland.
To Yooo:
Wow…way to discredit what I posted…However, Devin and Vince looked real nice last night getting destroyed by the UnSonics……Definitely Mo over Devin.
This is how I think it should go for the reserves
East
Drew Harris
Joe Johnson
Paul Pierce
Chris Bosh (Bosh is a forward not a center and should be regarded as such, particularly if on the West Duncan gets to be a forward
David Lee ( At least he is listed as a F-C and so can at least pass as a center. Not our fault there aren’t any good centers in the East)
Granger
Wince ( I think Carter is having the better season, but I can understand if Allen is picked, he plays on a better team.)
West
Brandon Roy
Tony Parker
Dirk
Melo (Melo’s numbers are comparable to West’s and Melo plays Small forward, this along with Denver’s resurgence with the addition of Billups, pushed me in favor of Melo)
Shaq
Chauncey ( Nash may get this spot because the game is in Phoenix, but he shouldn’t Chauncey and Parker have been better than his mthis season, Chauncey is turning around the Denver squad proving his worth, and Parker has had a great season for the Spurs so far.)
Al Jefferson (He is having too monstrous of a season for me to leave him off. This spot may very well go to West, but as far as I am concerned West is having an off season, he’s not an Allstar this year, Jefferson is.
To Yooo:
Wow…way to discredit what I posted. Very Mature of you…I can tell you are a disgruntled Nets fan…Didn’t they look real nice last night getting destroyed by the UnSonics……Definitely Mo over Devin, not that I don’t like Devin, but Mo deserves it much more for making his team better.
Aron– I know you can help us out here, what’s up with this ad being pulled, can you get a copy?
[www.nypost.com]
these are the worst reserves i’ve seen yet…
I say:
West
Brandon Roy
Tony Parker
Pau Gasol
L. Aldridge
Nene
Ginobili
Chauncey Billups
East
Devin Harris
Vince Carter
Paul Pierce
Danny Granger
Kendrick Perkins
Hedo Turgolu
Joe Johnson
Chris Bosh isn’t a center. Jermaine Oneal is.
tp in there instead of nash
I think Billups will be one of the first guard names called as a reserve. I also think Shaq will join Amare to represent the Suns and Parker will most likely make it in over Nash.
Paul Pierce has officialy become the most overated player of all time. First he gets the finals MVp averaging 19.5pts on 40% shooting now he’s proabably going to make the all-star team averaging 19pts on 39% shootin.
Say what you want but Boston doesn’t win that championship last year without P Double.
AI being voted in is almost as bad as if Yi would have made it. Stupid fans…the guy is actually making Detroit worse.
As much as I love Nash, he probably shouldn’t be making it.
Why would Rashard Lewis make it? So he can spend some of that $120mil he don’t deserve buying other real All Stars dinner?
Big Shot BOB
Your list is one of the worse I’ve seen. Kendrick Perkins? Didn’t know racking up technical fouls because you think you are a bad ass is reason to send someone to an All Star game. Manu? You serious, the guy was injured a grip of games and has like 14/3/3. If that is good enough for the All Star game then they should just make a team for each division and fill up 6 teams. The game is called “All Star”, not “All Average”.
Aron-I agree with all your picks except I would have Gasol over Jefferson. I don’t think West deserves it either if Melo can’t go. Would love to see D-Will in there but Nash getting the homer spot kills him. As for the Bosh as C controversy, the rules to the coaches specifically allow “creativity” for the best interest of the all-star team (i.e., not voting in undeserving centers just because they’re centers).
Perkins?
Ginobili?
Wow
HA! I can’t take this seriously without Okafor on your list. He is the second best C in the East and one of the best low court players in the league.
gasol over nash