My Random Observations From The Cavs/Celtics Game

This will not be your typical NBA recap, it is simply my random observations and thoughts on the game. These observations were made in real time watching the game, if you have random observations, comments or questions during any NBA game tweet it to @dimemag and I will choose the best to include in my random observations.

First Half Commentary

Why is everyone so into Lebron James throwing baby powder in the air when Kevin Garnett started doing that when Lebron was in middle school?……..It looked like the Celtics didn’t know the game started at 7:30 getting in an early double digit hole. The Cavaliers came out on fire knocking down everything. Lebron is still improving and its obvious he has been working on his jump shot despite being everywhere for his world tour. He hit a deep three early in the game and I won’t even get into that Rondo block. LeBron had 3 blocks in the first quarter, he is going for DPOY this year…….Anthony Parker and Jamario Moon bring much needed length to the Cavs backcourt. Parker looks good so far scoring 7 points and dishing out 4 assists. Moon looks like Joey Graham without the muscles, showing his hops after an oop from the King. Interesting fact Moon has been on 19 teams in 9 years….The Big Cavalier’s debut started off strong as Shaq completely pushed Kendrick Perkins around for a half. Perkins has no idea what to do against Shaq, he has 8 points (4/6 shooting) and 6 rebounds. The Celtics off season moves are paying off early in this game. Marquis Daniels might be the biggest acquisition of the summer. He takes the ball out of House’s hands which allows House to do what he does best, drain the three-ball. Marquis also gives Pierce a chance not to play defensive stopper as he is spending a lot of time guarding Lebron…….Rasheed is being Sheed, knocking down a couple of 3s in the first half and being aggressive on the defensive end. Apparently, Doug Collins has never seen Rasheed play before since he said he “liked the fact that he came out real aggressive shooting the ball the first two times he got it”. Shooting has never been Sheed’s problem……Shelden Williams is finally on an NBA team, oh wait he has been on a team this whole time? Williams was picked fifth overall and his averaging 4.7 points over his career….Paul Pierce is filling up the basket getting 13 points (second to Lebron’s 16) in first half. Pierce might not look athletic while he plays but Pierce gets buckets….Speaking of getting buckets, Ray Allen scored 11 in the first half and didn’t rely on his jump shot, even beating the entire Cavs team off the dribble.

Second Half Commentary

TNT comes back from their coverage with a quote from Doc Rivers “We will win the World Championship”. He isn’t beating around the bush this season….. The Big Protector protects his house early by fouling KG hard but KG pops up with his same old intensity pounding his chest. Can someone please tell me what he says to himself every time he hits himself to get pumped up?…..the Celtics defense is aggressive, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo are all over the court causing turnovers. They combined for 6 of the team’s 9 steals, the Celtics also managed 8 blocks. Speaking of blocks…Lebron gets his second fast break block of the game, blocking Ray Allen. I wonder if Rondo had a flashback of the first half when he saw Lebron get that block….They like to remind us that Mo Williams was an all-star but does anyone really consider him an all-star caliber player or is he is like Jamaal Magloire and Dale Davis…….Anderson Varajao cannot guard Kevin Garnett, this match up will be a huge problem if they meet in the playoffs…….. Rasheed Wallace almost makes the Celtics unguardable. He shot 50% from the three and kept the lanes clear for Rondo, Pierce and Allen to slash to the basket……Mike Brown experimented with Big Z and Shaq on the court at the same time. This lineup is doomed to fail when they play against teams with athletic bigs who like to run. Offensively it could work with Shaq in the paint and Big Z knocking down mid range jumpers but defensively it might very well implode. Paul Pierce was held scoreless in the third quarter and the Celtics still held a 7 point league that is how deep the Celtics are……The Cavaliers made a comeback using their bread and butter, free throws. At one point it was 14 free throw attempts to 5 in favor of the Cavs in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately at the same point they had 5 turnovers (in the 4th) and were in the midst of going four minutes without a bucket……Does any player deserve the Superman Logo less than Boobie Gibson?…….Celtics get the win 95-89 crushing the hopes of a 82-0 season for the Cavs……The Truth was held scoreless in the third but was able to come through in the clutch and net 10 fourth quarter points…….Lebron is ridiculous, he scored from everywhere on the floor, rebounded, blocked shots and dished out assists. Unfortunately for the King his royal performance (38 pts, 8 assists, 4 blocks, 4 rebounds) was derailed by the balanced attack of the Celtics……..KG finished with 13 and 10 and made sure to tell Reggie’s big sister she smelled good before he left…….Shaq completely disappeared in the second half only scoring 2 points and the Cavs additions didn’t really decrease Lebron’s work load as they combined for only 5 second half points. The team didn’t look quite in sync (especially with Big Z and Shaq on the court together) but as Mike Brown said the new look Cavs is a work in progress, so we will have to wait and see. The Celtics on the other hand looked like their entire nine man rotation was on the same page. If the Celtics can stay healthy their depth may very well lead them to their 18th banner. Before I go here are four questions to ponder about last night’s game and one about the Lakers ring ceremony.

1. What smells so bad that Kendrick Perkins must always make that face?

2. How many blocks will Lebron have on SportsCenter this season?

3. How long until Shaq makes Boobie shaved the Superman logo out of his hair?

4. Was Doc Rivers really able to make Rasheed Wallace and Kevin Garnett be completely silent for 30 minutes of practice?

5. Who deserves a ring less the Lakers’ Massage Therapist or Adam Morrison?

Follow Kellan on Twitter at @itskels22.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.