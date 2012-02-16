“My Testimony: Raw and Uncut” Trailer – Isaiah “J.R.” Rider’s New Documentary

It’s been a minute since we hard from Isaiah “J.R.” Rider. But he’s one of those late ’90s stars who came, left an imprint, and then bounced too quickly. Before YouTube, Twitter and social media, Rider was a physical beast that could put down a windmill just as easily as a fadeaway. He averaged at least 16.1 points a game in six of his first seven seasons in the NBA, but then went to the Lakers and within two years was out of the NBA. Maybe now we’ll find out where he’s been.

He hit us up on Twitter early today to show off this exclusive trailer for his new documentary, “My Testimony: Raw And Uncut.” It looks pretty dope.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Isaiahrider.com – currently under maintenance – is scheduled to have all of the additional info and release dates.

Will you watch this? Why or why not?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.