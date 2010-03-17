The NBA isn’t the only one coming out with the gear special for St. Patrick’s Day. Clearly if you want to go out rocking green, it shouldn’t be limited to just your shirt. Culling through the archives of the past few years, I’ve put together a visual list of my top 10 favorite St. Patrick’s Day kicks. Check it out below:

Nike Foamposite Lite – “Krypto-Nate” (2009)

Nike Air Max 90 – “St Patrick’s Day” (2007)

adidas TS Supernatural Commander – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2010)

Nike Wildwood 90 Free Trail â€“ “St. Patrick’s Day” (2008)

Nike Air Force 1 Low – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2006)

adidas Equipment – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2007)

adidas Campus 80 by House of Pain (2009)

Nike Air Stab WMNS – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2008)

adidas TS Supernatural Creator – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2010)

Nike Air Assault Low â€“ “St. Patrick’s Day” Quickstrike (2008)

What do you think? Which one is your favorite?

