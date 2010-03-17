The NBA isn’t the only one coming out with the gear special for St. Patrick’s Day. Clearly if you want to go out rocking green, it shouldn’t be limited to just your shirt. Culling through the archives of the past few years, I’ve put together a visual list of my top 10 favorite St. Patrick’s Day kicks. Check it out below:
Nike Foamposite Lite – “Krypto-Nate” (2009)
Nike Air Max 90 – “St Patrick’s Day” (2007)
adidas TS Supernatural Commander – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2010)
Nike Wildwood 90 Free Trail â€“ “St. Patrick’s Day” (2008)
Nike Air Force 1 Low – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2006)
adidas Equipment – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2007)
adidas Campus 80 by House of Pain (2009)
Nike Air Stab WMNS – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2008)
adidas TS Supernatural Creator – “St. Patrick’s Day” (2010)
Nike Air Assault Low â€“ “St. Patrick’s Day” Quickstrike (2008)
What do you think? Which one is your favorite?
Other St. Patrick’s Day Articles:
– My Top 10 Favorite Celtics Of The Past 25 Years
– NBA St. Patrick’s Day Collection
– The 10 Luckiest Players In The NBA
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
both v. of the new addidas are dope … the 08 nikes are nice too
Aron, youre killin me with all this green s… But I would rock the green and black Air Jordans 1.
most of the are fucking ugly especially the nike airmax 90. the only two i liked where the nates and the nike air force 1 low.
kryptonate
air force 1 low
adidas campus
Fine malt lyrics.
adidas campus..