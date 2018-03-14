Myles Turner Thinks Joel Embiid Flops, And It’s Getting ‘Annoying’

Getty Image

Joel Embiid and Myles Turner are two of the best young centers in the NBA. Embiid is turning into one of the league’s biggest stars, while Turner has been churning away in Indiana, putting forth a really productive season for a Pacers squad that currently sits in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The two went head-to-head on Tuesday night, and while Embiid had the bigger individual night (29 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks to Turner’s 25 points and six rebounds), the Pacers came out on top, 101-98. After the game, we learned that Turner is starting to get kind of annoyed playing against the Sixers’ big man.

Turner accused Embiid of flopping, and said that it takes away from the fun he has when the two take the court.