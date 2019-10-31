Myles Turner Was Helped To The Locker Room With A Sprained Ankle

The Pacers have gotten off to a tough start to the season, dropping games to the Cavaliers and Pistons, twice, to open the year 0-3.

On Wednesday night, they looked to get their first win of the season in Brooklyn against the Nets, but in the first quarter, they saw their star center go down with an apparent right ankle injury. Myles Turner rolled his ankle after setting a screen and went to the floor, having to eventually be helped to the locker room, struggling to put weight on his right leg.

Ugh. Myles Turner to the locker room with what looks like an ankle injury… pic.twitter.com/iyb2jjGIBM — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) October 31, 2019

Myles Turner needs assistance to the locker room after he twisted his right ankle as Garrett Temple came around the screen. pic.twitter.com/gVl7HIyz6I — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) October 31, 2019

Turner, who was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate a year ago, anchors the center of the Indiana defense and entered Wednesday night averaging 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game on the young season. With the Pacers already having to integrate a number of new players and without Victor Oladipo, losing Turner is a major blow for them on both ends of the floor.

The quick diagnosis on Turner was that he suffered a right ankle sprain and was questionable to return.

Myles Turner suffered a sprained right ankle and his return is questionable. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) October 31, 2019

Hopefully it isn’t a severe sprain that will require him to miss significant time, and the designation of being questionable to return is a positive indicator that would be the case. We will provide further updates if they become available.