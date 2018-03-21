The NAIA Men’s Basketball Championship Was Decided On A Buzzer-Beating Three In Overtime

03.21.18 56 mins ago

The NAIA men’s national championship had its own bit of March Madness on Tuesday night, as Graceland (Iowa) won its first ever national championship on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

Justin Harley hit a 3 as time expired to give Graceland an 83-80 win over LSU Alexandria in the championship game in Kansas City, capping a thrilling game that ended on a desperation shot.

LT Davis handled the ball for Graceland in a tie game with 13.4 seconds left, but he stumbled at the 3-point line and drew a pair of defenders who thought he might turn the ball over. Instead, Davis passed to Harley at his right, who stepped up and fired the three with just over a second left on the clock.

