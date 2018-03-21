Twitter

The NAIA men’s national championship had its own bit of March Madness on Tuesday night, as Graceland (Iowa) won its first ever national championship on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

Justin Harley hit a 3 as time expired to give Graceland an 83-80 win over LSU Alexandria in the championship game in Kansas City, capping a thrilling game that ended on a desperation shot.

LT Davis handled the ball for Graceland in a tie game with 13.4 seconds left, but he stumbled at the 3-point line and drew a pair of defenders who thought he might turn the ball over. Instead, Davis passed to Harley at his right, who stepped up and fired the three with just over a second left on the clock.