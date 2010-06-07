Name That Move: Who has the NBA’s Signature Moves?

There was a moment in the first quarter of Celtics/Lakers Game 2 when Rajon Rondo drove the lane, faked a pass with his right hand, kept the ball cuffed, and as Andrew Bynum jumped to defend the air, spun around and dropped in an easy layup.
As nice as the move was, Jeff Van Gundy ruined it for me when he shouted, “That was a Goran Dragic move! He got ‘Dragic-ed’ right there!”
Ummm … no. Never mind that Rondo has been doing that move in NBA games well before Dragic, or that he does it more often. Never mind that Derrick Rose uses that same move more often and more effectively than Dragic. If you really want to credit the move to somebody, give it to Hakeem Olajuwon. Hell, give it Sidney Deane from White Men Can’t Jump. But Dragic? That’s like saying Drake invented the anthem for making it big in hip-hop with “Over,” when Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Juicy” is sitting right there in your CD deck.
After that, I was thinking that if we’re going to associate players with certain moves, let’s at least get it right.
Rondo’s fake passes … Jamal Crawford‘s off-the-backboard-to-himself buckets … KG‘s shoulder-shimmy into a turnaround jumper … Josh Smith‘s catch-from-behind blocks … Tony Parker‘s one-hand floater while still on the rise … several NBA players have these “signature moves” in their repertoire. It might not be anything as crazy as the stuff on Bulls vs. Blazers, but they’re out there.
Which names would you stamp on which moves?
yea man its pretty annoying..as a fan of the Dream, i’ve been using that move since i was in like 6th grade but when i pulled it on someone a couple weeks ago a whole bunch of people were like OOOH SHIT THE RONDO!!!then i stepped to the line and hit a free throw just to let every1 know im not tryin to bite rondo’s styles
I’m going a little old school . . . but I used to love the Steve Smith half spin
Curry pulled this on Birdman this season too. And probably made it look even prettier than Rondo or Rose.
Sky hook
crab dribble (lol)
finger wagging after a block
Chuck Haye’s free throw
Really like Wesley Snipes style! :)
The Manu Shuffle, where Manu shifts directions laterally after picking up the dribble and finishes with a layup or dunk
Hakeem did it 100 times/year…
AK-47 was doing the catch from behind block well before Josh Smitty or Lebron were even in the league.
Also, is it just me, or should Rondo’s “move” be a travel? Seems like he’s taking two steps, stops and then pivots.
the “Houdini” performed by Wince Carter
…he always performs this in the post-season
the ginobli euro step is unstoppable when done right
oh yeah almost forgot the jamal crawford behind the back move
What about Steve Nash’s leaning backwards runner?
First off, about 3 or 4 of those moves belong to Hakeem Olajuwon
KG shimmy shake is the Dream Shake lite
The Rondo fake is also a version of the Dream Shake
The catch from behind block is yet another “Dream” move
As Kobe said in the interview there isn’t a move in the league that is new at this point so all you can do is steal and perfect old moves
My favorite moves,
The Dream Shake to fadeaway
The Sky Hook
The Iverson crossover (before it was banned)
The Mutombo finger wag
The Jordan reverse layup
The Jordan rock the cradle dunk in the game on the break
The Magic no look pass on the break
The D-Wade quick first step and long second step I guess I’ll call it the Wade step.
The Paul Pierce step back.
The Tim Hardaway killer cross
MJ’s patented turnaround jumper in his golden years that Kobe now uses quite frequently.
Mark Jackson’s teardrop.
Reggie’s stepback 3.
AI’s wicked crossover.
There’s too many to name…but the Dream shake was unstoppable!
LOL at post 1.
That’s good
How is a a catch from behind block a signature move?
Let me just throw Dirks fadeaway jumper in there. Noone has that same crazy arc as Dirkules.
Oh, and Shawn Marions jump shot ;)
Dont forget Duncan’s face up jumper off the glass!
iversons killer crossover
DR j’s clutch on the ball while in the air!!!!
KAREEM ABDUL JABBAR SKY HOOK
I just read that Micheal Beasly, Udonis Haslem, and Renaldo Balkman might play for Team Puerto Rico for the FIBA Tournament in august
How can you forget the ‘Shamgodd’?
I’m sure Iverson was doing the Euro Step before Ginobili as well.
Dragic had just done the move against TD and Kobe (didn’t finish that with his left) how far back you want to give credit for every move?
McHale was doing those moves before Hakeem and before him Wilt had post skills. Its basically all been done, only move you see attributed to one person is George Gervin and the finger roll, anytime somebody makes a finger roll they bring up the Ice Man.
jarvis hayes’s free throw
perkin’s face
That Kobe move where he fakes a turnaround/fadeaway with his back to the basket, keeps his pivot foot and turns the other way…Hard to describe. Even harder to pull off. I hate that f’er, but I almost never see Kobe miss that shot.
When someone says sky hook, the first person that comes to mind is Kareem, hands down. Now that’s classic. And Eddy Curry’s burger-to-mouth move is virtually unstoppable.
how about the penny hardaway going straight up then going reverse on the same side where he takes off… i don’t know how to really describe it but you know what im talking about lol
@TrevB that off the glass face up jumper was scottie pippens or probably someone else earlier that I’ve never seen when I was younger lol
Nowitzki’s one foot fadeaway
Timmy jawn was called the UTEP 2-Step
Mike Finley fade away jumper…has he ever straight elevated for a J?
Duncan’s Bank Shot
Remember J Will off-the-elbow pass?
My favorites are…
the Earl “the pearl” Monroe spin move
the Spreewell two hand tomahawk
Shaq’s black tornado
Stacey Augmon’s whole arsenal of shots
Mark Eaton’s pin-it-on-the-glass-without-jumping block
D-Wade’s double team split
T-Mac self alley oop
Zeke dribbling on his knees
Hakeem Dreamshake(s)
KG Shimmy/fade away combo 9Dream shake variation)
T. Hardaway crossover
A.I. Crossover (even quicker)
Manu Eurostep
Tony Parker’s Tear Drop
Jordan Fadeaway
Jordan rock the cradle
Timmy D bank shot
The Truth Step Back
Crawford off the backboard finish
Magic No look
Steve Nash’s baseline scoop lay-up.
I just want to thank yall for calling it “Josh Smith’s catch-from-behind blocks”
I get tired of ESPN acting like LeBron originated those type of blocks and giving credit to LeBron everytime somebody does a come from behind block.
At least somebody knows who made it popular originally. Thanks.
Hardaway
The UTEP 2 Step
the Rondo and the Dream Shake are different. The Dream Shake is basically Rondo’s fake then turned into a turn-around fadeaway (the most unblockable shot since Kareem was clowning on cats.) Rondo’s move is just a ball fake. Hakeem put more after it and was much better at actually finishing it.
Uhhh…hate to break it to you but it was J Kidd who did that move first…
[www.youtube.com]
Can’t find the clip but there’s one where J Kidd fakes around the back with his left hand and finishes with his right hand.
Danny Manning – Quick Release
Paul Pierce in a wheelchair move will never be imitated.
The Derek Fisher Oscar-worthy flop. The ‘Dirty’ Fish sneaky hits, like on Nash’s nose & Amare’s eyes will never be equaled as well.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
deron williams crossover step back jumper
LMAO @ the Perkins face!!! HAHAHA!! Never to be duplicated.
I have never seen someone try to imitate the Jamal Crawford behind the back move that he does occasionally on fast breaks…at least not in the nba because your ball handling skills have to be pretty good to pull that off at full speed
I shook my head when JVG made that comment. He’s always come off as a square, but that solidified it. I wish I could have seen Mark Jackson’s face when he said that. The Dream used to hit David Robinson with that move habitually. Shaq got a taste of it too. What ya’ll know about that “UTEP Step”?
kama
habitually? na man its the same replay over and over. (understand the admiral is my fav player ever).
i tried doin the manu step once almost died tryin to do the second step never again.
1. iceman finger roll the man could do it from the freethrow line and todays players cant make a mid range jumpshot.
2. manus euro step
3. the admirals two handed dunk.
4. dekes finger after the block.
5. reggies ugly step back 3.
people u know garnett misses alot that semi dream shake.
Kobe: 1 dribble pullup J, pumpfake reverse pivot J
PPierce: Stepback J
DeronW: Crossover
TMac: Pullup 3
TonyP: Floater Teardrop
Dirk: 1Foot Fadeaway
Cp3: “Spin the ball Dribble”
KG: Dreamshake Fadeaway J
Melo: Triple Threat J
Wade: EuroWade-Step
JamalCrawford: Behind the Back
RayAllen: Prettiest J
every move penny hardaway used man i still imagine what his and grant hills careers would have been like if not for injuries
Dream also stepped bac like Dirk and hit fadeaways falling out of bounce over the top of the backboard. His spin move and dunk in Ewing was crazy. The one leg step back in the middle of the lane.
However, the ultimate was AI’s crossover of Jordan, Kareem’s Sky Hook, Gervin’s finger roll.