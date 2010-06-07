Name That Move: Who has the NBA’s Signature Moves?

There was a moment in the first quarter of Celtics/Lakers Game 2 when Rajon Rondo drove the lane, faked a pass with his right hand, kept the ball cuffed, and as Andrew Bynum jumped to defend the air, spun around and dropped in an easy layup.

As nice as the move was, Jeff Van Gundy ruined it for me when he shouted, “That was a Goran Dragic move! He got ‘Dragic-ed’ right there!”

Ummm … no. Never mind that Rondo has been doing that move in NBA games well before Dragic, or that he does it more often. Never mind that Derrick Rose uses that same move more often and more effectively than Dragic. If you really want to credit the move to somebody, give it to Hakeem Olajuwon. Hell, give it Sidney Deane from White Men Can’t Jump. But Dragic? That’s like saying Drake invented the anthem for making it big in hip-hop with “Over,” when Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Juicy” is sitting right there in your CD deck.

After that, I was thinking that if we’re going to associate players with certain moves, let’s at least get it right.

Rondo’s fake passes … Jamal Crawford‘s off-the-backboard-to-himself buckets … KG‘s shoulder-shimmy into a turnaround jumper … Josh Smith‘s catch-from-behind blocks … Tony Parker‘s one-hand floater while still on the rise … several NBA players have these “signature moves” in their repertoire. It might not be anything as crazy as the stuff on Bulls vs. Blazers, but they’re out there.

Which names would you stamp on which moves?