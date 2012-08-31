Nas “Bye Baby” Official Video

We brought you the official unveiling for “The Birthday Song” yesterday more because it was such a ridiculous video. “Bye Baby” was also released yesterday afternoon, and while it isn’t one of the best videos we’ve ever seen, at least it’s a good song. Nas is getting a lot of love for his latest album, and this is one of the better joints on there.

What's your favorite video from Nas?

