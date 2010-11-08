Nash shoots Suns past Hawks

Some NBA teams match up so well, you wish they played each other more than a couple of times per year. Case in point: Atlanta and Phoenix. The styles mesh, two teams full of talented scorers and athletes that bring out the best in each other. Too bad it will never be an NBA Finals matchup, unless the Suns find a way to trade for Amar’e Stoudemire back and the Hawks pull a Tonya Harding move on Dwight Howard, LeBron and Paul Pierce … Going against his usual script yesterday, Jason Richardson (21 pts) didn’t have a big first quarter before he blew up later in the game. J-Rich was almost quiet until the third, when he dropped a couple of threes right out of the locker room, threw in a dunk and a reverse layup and another triple, and had the Suns up by as much as 18 in the quarter. The Hawks stormed back and made up the difference within five minutes, setting up a fourth quarter that was nip/tuck all the way through: Al Horford (30 pts, 10 rebs) and Joe Johnson (34 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts) carried the Hawks, while the Suns spread the wealth offensively … With one minute to go, Horford got stuck guarding Steve Nash on a switch and looked like he was playing Dance Dance Revolution while Nash (19 pts, 15 asts) decided where he wanted to drop a fadeaway J in his grill. Jamal Crawford tied it up with a baseline fade over Channing Frye, but then Frye gave Phoenix the lead back when he posted up Mike Bibby and managed a bucket. (How irrelevant is Frye’s post game that he can get the rock against old, slow, short Bibby and you’re still not totally confident he’s going to score?) The Hawks had another shot to tie or win, but Grant Hill wouldn’t let Crawford get open, and Johnson’s driving shot over three defenders didn’t go down … Is Earl Clark still in the NBA? Does he still play for the Suns? Wasn’t he a Lottery pick? Can he get traded back to Louisville? … Meanwhile in NYC, Amar’e must have been looking at the Sixers’ lineup pre-game and having Michael Olowkandi and Anthony Tolliver dreams. On paper, Philly’s big man rotation of Elton Brand, Spencer Hawes and 84-year-old Tony Battie has NOTHING for Amar’e, and after STAT thrived on dunks and layups from the outset of Knicks/Sixers, it took Doug Collins more than a half to finally realize playing a packed-in zone might make sense … With Amar’e relegated to jumpers and otherwise begging for the ball unsuccessfully, the rest of the Knicks went 3-for-19 beyond the arc as Ray Felton, Danilo Gallinari and Toney Douglas couldn’t stop jacking (and bricking) in Philly’s comeback win … Other stat lines from Sunday: Pau Gasol put up 20 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals as the Lakers routed the Blazers; Rajon Rondo had 10 points, 10 dimes and 3 steals to lead Boston past Oklahoma City; and Rodney Stuckey‘s 21 points and 9 dimes helped Detroit edge Golden State … Garbage time is fun, especially with an announcer like Clyde Drexler who laughs at everything. And with the Rockets blasting Minnesota from the get-go, pretty much the whole second half was garbage time as Houston notched its first win of the season. When Kevin Love tried a tricky reverse layup, swooping from one side of the rim to another, Clyde giggled, “Love had a Julius Erving moment. It didn’t work out.” … With Aaron Brooks and Kyle Lowry both sidelined with injuries, undrafted rookie Ish Smith got the start at point guard and looked pretty good. His stat line was nothing great — 7 points on 3-for-11 shooting, 6 assists and 3 steals in 41 minutes — but the Wake Forest alum is quick, crafty, sees the passing lanes and has a tight handle. Not wishing injury on Brooks or anything, but in the right situation, Smith is good enough to be this year’s Darren Collison. He’s going to have a tough time, however, getting any PT when Brooks and Lowry are healthy … During one of the Major League Soccer playoff games yesterday, a guy scored a goal and did the John Wall dance. The real John Wall dance, not The Dougie, which some people think is the John Wall dance because they’d never seen it done before Wall did it before his Wizards home debut … We’re out like K-Love playing Dr. J in a movie …
uhh…first
and my damn Hawks lost. geez.
suns hawks was entertaining. if only atlanta hit one three in the first half they would have won.
Boston has won five in a row.
LA is officialy ridiculous but I’m not sure if a healthy bynum is going to work out.
Detroit has won two
And Houston finaly won one thank you schedule makers.
yes it will, Bynum will take some minutes off from Character and Ratliff which means better interior presence.
Bynum will be fine but Lamar Odom (right now averaging 16 & 11) will revert back to incosistency once his minutes drop
I believe Clyde Drexler did not mean to play the race card (He is too classy for that) but why is it that people think white men cannot be athletic enough?
Thinking. Thinking. Thinking. Well, aside from Brent Barry who won the slam dunk contest in 1996, I cannot think of an even remotely close counter arguement. And dare I say that no one would ever use Barry to describe athleticism.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
37. Pulled hamstrings, sprains, knee injuries, and gastric distress will not keep me away from work.
Link to soccer player doing the John Wall:
[www.youtube.com]
Alf. Please stop.
smith as this years collison? get out of here with that ish…
who the hell even suggested Drexler was making it a black/white thing? And Chase Budinger, Chris “Birdman” Anderson, and Joe Alexander are all way more athletic than Barry.
It hurts me to say this, but Pau Gasol is the MVP so far. 24/11/5/1.5/0.5 on the best team in the league. He is shooting above 54% from the floor and above 80% from the line.
Boston and LA still rolling. I think that little injury Rondo has is impacting his speed quite a bit. He still dominates, but he is not 100% for sure.
I know the Sixers wont be very good, but the Holiday/Turner backcourt is gonna be good. Both played well against NY.
As long as Kobe’s his teammate, Gasol will not be MVP.
Phoenix looked good–it’s opponents’ 3s that kill the Hawks, like last night. Hawks just do not defend well outside (this is real reason Orlando crushes Atl everytime (Dwight can has his inside stuff)–but a Tonya Harding on Dwight still would help a ton). Horford actually switched on Nash several times and did some nice D generally on it. Horford’s midrange set/jumper is absolutely automatic; he has just a great touch on his shot (9/10 fg shooting at half; I didn’t catch stats at end). No Tona Harding required on Boston–whom Hawks swept last year in the season–and probably not necessary on Miami.
@ JAY
I know, but right now he is playing better.
Another things is (not related to Gasol) that the Thunder are looking very young. Or maybe they should’ve just extended Jeff Green, because if they cant play better then last night without him, they are in trouble. Only Durant and Westbrook scored in the 3rd!
@Diego — The Hawks probably do need to do the Tonya Harding on LeBron. Did you forget LBJ swept Atlanta in the playoffs by himself a couple years back? With Wade and Bosh next to him instead of Mo Williams and Varajao, I think he is still a problem for your squad.
i was loving my boy Omar Gonzalez doing the JWall dance, lol…it’s spreading!
more OT: can’t wait for the Raps-Warriors track meet tonight (for fantasy purposes of course).
Best game I’ve seen so far this season.
It’s nice to see that Rondo’s 10 points and 10 dimes lead Boston over OKC
agreed. Alf, just stop. You’re looking like dude in the movie Swingers non-stop calling his ex gf
Alf, that’s your third 37th reason.
DIME won’t hire you because you don’t proof your work (e.g. mutiple reason # posts), you already lied on your resume (Melmac, not Melmak) and you left out Detlef Schrempf, Drazen Petrovic and Manu Ginobili.
Lakers are just, rolling. I can’t even describe it its just scary. Gasol is playing like a man possessed and yet somehow Kobe is playing even BETTER. A 3peat is looking more likely as the days go by.
I am liking Ishmael Smith’s game too, but daaaaaaaaaaamn, kid CANNOT FUCKING FINISH. I mean, he can drive past any defender, but when he gets to the rim, he will miss it surely. Kid has game, but he needs to learn how to finish.
And damn that line on the Suns possibly reaching the finals by trading for Amare?? Damn, that’s like the most far fetched line of the week. Am I missing something here?
Gasol for MVP? His stats are better than Kobe’s in almost every way. If Kobe gets injured for about 10 games, Gasol will win it for sure
Man we aint even had to do any heavy lifting.. Cant wait to go to the Rose Garden next time tho..
Just waiting for the Nuggets game.. that should be a good barometer..
Matt Barnes is ridiculous off the bench.. seriously..
Whats the over:under that Melo drop 40pts on the Bulls 2nite for not trading for him
Slow down with the Gasol myp talk.
CP3 might have a lil something to say about that. And he don’t got a teammate who gonna take some votes.(and that’s from a Laker fan) but I am lovin the fact that Pau kickin down the door to best big man in the l convo.
Too bad for JRich that he don’t play in the Eastern Conference cuz he’d have a great shot at an all-star berth. Out west? No chance!
Funniest convo last night:
Brent Barry: “You mean to tell me we don’t have a single Portland Trailblazer hilite?”
Other dude: “No, no we don’t”
lol
Holy crap. The Lakers are incredible. I’m not saying anything about the Kobe-MJ debate, but I think this team has the potential to be Phil Jackson’s best team ever.
I hope the Heat can get their act together by the time these two teams meet up.
It’s funny how people thought for certain that a team was capable of winning 70 games this year… Everyone though that team was the Heat, not the 2-time defending world champions.
how can gasol get mvp if rondo is gunna get it and win the finals single handed and re-write the history books???10 pts,10 asts and 3 stls???whos fuckin wit that??
LMAO!!!
LOL @ Bucketz..
U know.. i can almost detect the sarcasm lol
@ KDizzle
That highlight shit was funny as hell.. i was laughin too when i heard that one lol