Video: The Nastiest Collection Of Ankle-Breaking Crossovers You’ll Ever See

#Austin Rivers #Video
10.07.13 5 years ago

Aquille Carr. Marcus Lovett, Jr. Jamal Crawford. Austin Rivers. They’re all here on Ballislife’s Ankle Breakers Vol. 2, over four minutes of straight ruthlessness. These highlights are a product of multiple years of filming, as you’ll find footage from just about every level of basketball. It all ends with a move that was so sick it actually did “hurt” somebody.

Who is the most exciting player you’ve watched on YouTube?

TOPICS#Austin Rivers#Video
TAGSAquille CarrAustin RiversBallislifehigh schoolJamal CrawfordMarcus Lovettvideo

