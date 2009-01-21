Nate McMillan’s Hope for LaMarcus Aldridge

When LaMarcus Aldridge was coming out of Texas, his pretty 18-foot jumper merited comparisons to his future teammate Channing Frye. But everyone who’s seen L.A. run the floor and nearly tear the rim off knows that Frye was a worst-case scenario for Aldridge. So Nate McMillan has a new model for his power forward to pattern his game after: LeBron James.

During the Cavs/Celts game, L.A. got a call from a “Private Number” on his cell. It was McMillan.

He asked Aldridge if he was watching the game, which was early in the fourth quarter. “Yeah, I’m watching it,” Aldridge said. “Nah, are you really watching it?” both recall McMillan saying.



“Yeah,” Aldridge said. “LeBron is killing them for 30points.” “Well, you aren’t really watching it, then,” McMillan said. He pointed out to Aldridge how James was impacting the game both offensively and defensively. Yes, everyone would notice his 38 points scored that night, but equally important were his seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. A light bulb might as well have popped above Aldridge’s head. “I told him, ‘You are right, I wasn’t watching it that way,'” Aldridge said.

The aspect of Aldridge’s game that the scouts missed out on when he was coming out of Texas was his athleticism. The jumpshot has been there from day one. But it’s become more than obvious that L.A. can impact a game without sinking an 18-footer. In his third year, he’s running the floor better than before, finishing with more authority than before, and is thereby creating more momentum for the Blazers.

But at the same time, his numbers of D – where LeBron has really made an impact this season – are noticeably low. With the athleticism that he’s demonstrated above the rim on offense, why can’t he post better than one steal and one block per game? Nate McMillan doesn’t think it’s too much to ask.

“I told him that night, ‘Look, there’s only a few in our league who can do what (LeBron) is doing, and you will get there,'” McMillan said. “And as long as I’m here, I’m going to be on him about dominating on both ends of the floor.”

What is LaMarcus Aldridge’s ceiling?

