Nate McMillan’s Hope for LaMarcus Aldridge

When LaMarcus Aldridge was coming out of Texas, his pretty 18-foot jumper merited comparisons to his future teammate Channing Frye. But everyone who’s seen L.A. run the floor and nearly tear the rim off knows that Frye was a worst-case scenario for Aldridge. So Nate McMillan has a new model for his power forward to pattern his game after: LeBron James.
During the Cavs/Celts game, L.A. got a call from a “Private Number” on his cell. It was McMillan.
He asked Aldridge if he was watching the game, which was early in the fourth quarter.
“Yeah, I’m watching it,” Aldridge said.
“Nah, are you really watching it?” both recall McMillan saying.
“Yeah,” Aldridge said. “LeBron is killing them for 30points.”
“Well, you aren’t really watching it, then,” McMillan said.
He pointed out to Aldridge how James was impacting the game both offensively and defensively. Yes, everyone would notice his 38 points scored that night, but equally important were his seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
A light bulb might as well have popped above Aldridge’s head.
“I told him, ‘You are right, I wasn’t watching it that way,'” Aldridge said.
The aspect of Aldridge’s game that the scouts missed out on when he was coming out of Texas was his athleticism. The jumpshot has been there from day one. But it’s become more than obvious that L.A. can impact a game without sinking an 18-footer. In his third year, he’s running the floor better than before, finishing with more authority than before, and is thereby creating more momentum for the Blazers.
But at the same time, his numbers of D – where LeBron has really made an impact this season – are noticeably low. With the athleticism that he’s demonstrated above the rim on offense, why can’t he post better than one steal and one block per game? Nate McMillan doesn’t think it’s too much to ask.
“I told him that night, ‘Look, there’s only a few in our league who can do what (LeBron) is doing, and you will get there,'” McMillan said. “And as long as I’m here, I’m going to be on him about dominating on both ends of the floor.”
What is LaMarcus Aldridge’s ceiling?
Source: Oregon Live
I just don’t think Lamarcus has the right mindset to dominate both ends of the floor. He has too much trouble rebounding to be able to focus on blocks and being physical in the paint.
VERY VERY VERY HIGH. He also has a very high IQ. I still to this day, think of him running the floor as a Chicago Bull. With McMillan on him about becoming that force, this early in his career, LA could reach the level of Rasheed Wallace. By saying that, I’m talking about the Wallace that everyone says could be the best in the game if if put his focus to that.
Amare lite
I hope he reaches that high level real soon. I’ve got him on my fantasy teams. Come on L.A.!
I agree with Chris Cason post #2 and the comparison to Rasheed. I think Aldridge has more motivation and a higher ceiling though than Rasheed did at the same point in his career. Also Aldridge, unlike Rasheed, won’t be a liability in the technical foul department although he could use some of that fire. Rasheed is the better 3-point shooter but I think it’s good that Lamarcus stays away from developing that weapon right now anyway. He (Aldridge) needs to add defense and a more aggresive, attack the basket mentality to his repotoire.
If he does that he can be one of the most dangerous forwards in the League. As a Bulls fan I can only dream of what might’ve been.
Personally he is right below or close to Yao in my opinion and with a little more mass and way more on D he can be a regular All-Star.
I see him being an All-Star provided there has to be improvement on the D and rebound end.
See how many of us Bulls fans come out of the wood work and praise a guy that SHOULD BE ON OUR FRIGGIN GODDAMN TEAM!!!!
I hate you, John Paxson.
Yog says: Aldridges problem is he not in position to box out and rebounds. Portland have Oden to Rebound while Aldridge stay out near three point line.
Also he is soft like stay-puffed marshmallow man from great new movie: Ghost Buster
Cason is write about the best case scenario of LA. he has the athleticism, IQ and Offensive game that Rasheed has, but i think he has a greater desire to be more effective where he is most dangerous, and thats within 18ft of the basket. He needs to put on some muscle up top and be nastier (albeit no stupid). he is gonna end up relying too much on Oden to be a force in the paint for D and boards…just like rasheed did with Ben Wallace in Detroit, and it is evident. let oden sit on the low post while LA is on the High post but still going toward the rack instead of toward the 3pt line. they could have the best 405 tandem in the league for years to come with work. and thats dangerous with B.Roy, Outlaw, Rodriquez, Batum, Fernandez, and Bayless still being in Portland
Portland is one of the best – if not THE best – rebounding teams. They get solid-to-great rebounding from every position so don’t need their power forward crashing the boards.
When you have guys at ever position that can and do rebound at a high rate (especially the centers), and you also have a guy with an unblockable 18 footer that drives opposing teams crazy, it makes sense. Having Aldridge play closer to the basket all the time would make double teaming Oden that much easier.
Also keep in mind Portland plays by far the slowest pace in the NBA, deflating their stats.
Yog says:
This man look like Shawn Bradley but with good mustache…
[blog.oregonlive.com]
Yog says:
Sorry this for other story article posting… tell me now to go buy rosetta stones … I stupid…
this guy is killing me in fantasy. he’s not really improving that much stat wise from last year – i thought he would have a much better year.
as a bulls fan, two words. tyrus thomas. We stuffed up by taking him.
What is his ceiling? Stromile Swift?
yeah fuckin paxson who the hell in there right mind would give away aldridge for tyrus thomas any day of the week at any point there careers oh yeah john paxson, what an idiot. til this day we are still looking for a quality big man and wont be shit til we get one.
Rasheed is a very good comparison, I could see him being kinda like a better version of Cliff Robinson/Robert Horry in their primes (very good defenders, great range on their jump shot, active) and still being able to go to the post moves ala Rasheed. I think he’s the different in the Blazers going from good to great…
-Ed.
[www.edthesportsfan.com]
Lamarcus Aldridge’s ceiling is Pau Gasol. After 4 years in the league, it’s clear that he’s not a bruiser. He’s a skilled big man that just doesn’t have the heart to be a dominant rebounder or an elite-level defender in the paint. His best hope is to develop a Gasol-like skill set but I doubt he’ll be able to match Gasol’s passing ability.