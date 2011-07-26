Nate Robinson And Terrence Williams To Hold “Skills School”

Rainier Beach High School alumni Nate Robinson and Terrence Williams have some time to burn during this NBA lockout, but when they’re not taking Seattle back to the glory days of pro ball or hoopin’ with the gluttony of Pacific Northwest-born ballers, they’re still making good use of their time.

Robinson, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard, and Williams, the Houston Rockets wing, are hosting the Nate Robinson & Terrence Williams Basketball Skills School on Aug. 2-4 in Liberty Lake, Wash., at the Hub Sports Center, giving youngsters a chance to learn from local-area basketball players who made their way to the NBA.

“I’m always thrilled to interact with the young people who attend the camp, especially in my home state, and helping them to develop their skills,” says Robinson. “It’s important that we assist young people today and I recall those who assisted me when I developed an interest in basketball. It’s all about taking the time to give back.”

For $150, boys and girls from ages 7-17 will be tutored in basic basketball skills from the two Seattle natives. Special guests will include other professional basketball players and NBA-level coaches. The camp will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day, and you can register online HERE.

WHAT:

Nate Robinson & Terrence Williams Basketball Skills School for Girls & Boys 7-17

WHEN:

Tuesday, August, 2 – Thursday, August, 4, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Hub Sports Center

19619 E. Cataldo Ave.

Liberty Lake, WA, 99016

Follow Kevin on Twitter at @offensivelyfoul.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.