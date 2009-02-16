Nate Robinson Jumps Over Dwight Howard

Although this happened during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night festivities, I just had to post it and get people’s thoughts on where this ranks up there in all-time dunk contest dunks.
Let us know in the comments below who should be in the contest next year, and if anyone has a chance to beat The King…
It’s been a while since I seen a someone playing leap frog
Nasty with the arm help are not. Dwight was cool for letting him do it.
Dwight should have jumped over Nate when he dunked on the 12ft rim! LOL I think Derrick Rose should enter, dude is tight.
who is the commentator that keeps telling “he used his back…”. I wonder if he could jump from his own bed for starters.
Is not amazing enough what nate did?
I think Nate dunk over Dwight Howard has to be ranked pretty high on Slam dunks of all time.
I would say Dr J and MJ jumping from three throw stripe rank 1 and 2 respectively. Vince’s out of bounds windmill and the arm through the hoop are 3 and 4. Jason Richardson’s onslaught on the rim (his whole repertoire) is 5 and Nate Robinson’s jump is 6th all time.
…that exhibition was exactly the reason why the dunk competition was discontinued several years back…the best dunk actually was Rudy Fernandez when he finally pulled it off after 25 attempts…
I think the best dunk of the night was Dwight’s off the side of the backboard oop. He caught the ball so far away from the basket. It was sick.
Dunking over Howard was impressive, but I’m still a bit bothered by a guy winning who needed an assist to get up there on two of his dunks.
I thought it was awesome as far as the whole kryptonite and superman thing. That was entertaining.
I thought last years dunk contest was better. It was more creative and Gerald Green doesn’t get enough credit for last year. Dwight just blew him away (no pun intended.
As far as creativity of dunks last year was far and away better, but as far as entertainment value, this year was good.
Nate’s jump off the back thing is what we used to do in 8th grade to dunk it. I was laughing at that one.
My bet is Lebron back tracks out of the dunk contest by next year.
Good shit.All this Rudy hype for what?He came out there and stunk it up.
Way to rep the 206. Jump over Yao next year.
Kryptonite beats Superman this year.
Rudy and J.R. were horrid. They should have let Joe and Westbrook get those spots.
LOL @ Pau messing Rudy up.
As entertaining as he is on the fly, I almost would have rather seen Shaq being silly and coming up with something weird in the contest.
Nate is a beast, simple as that.
I saw that ish in 3-d it was sic to say the least, there were times when you could see the rim right at your face!
The contest was weak this year.
Dwight’s ‘off the side of the backboard’ was incredible… sheer athleticism. But the creativity of the rest of the night SUCKED.
How in the world does Nate Rob jump off someone’s back?!? That is so stupid. He didn’t do anything fancy with it either… just a white man dunk. PLUS he didn’t get it on the first attempt. LAME.
Nate’s dunk over Dwight was nice… but that’s a first round dunk.
And if I’m ‘Superman’ there is no way I’m letting my competitor jump over me for the title. You think ‘Nique would have let MJ jump over him? Boo.
nate robinson is 5’9” and dwight howard is 6’11” i bet any of you who are 6 foot and below can even jump 3 feet so i would put this on the boards
Get nate out of the Dunk competition
This years contest sucked. As much as people wanna hate on Rudy, his second dunk a la Andre Igoudala was pretty sick considering he took it with one hand. JR Smith was uncreative. Dwight kept it entertaining but he had a lot to live up too from last year. I was glad to see Nate didn’t take up half the contest retrying dunks this year, but gimme a break you can’t jump off of someones back and win a dunk contest. Hopefully it’s Nate’s last dunk contest.
Is it a dunk contest or Cirque de Soleil? They should break it into two contests next year: normal dunk contest (one man, one ball, one 10-foot hoop) and circus act contest (green basketballs and props and bullshit).
best part of the dunk contest was the announcers railing on Sonny Weems lmao.
Here is what basketbawful had to say, and I completely agree.
“Let’s face some facts: Nate Robinson shouldn’t have won it, okay? Yes, he’s a freak of nature and it’s amazing that a man who’s only four feet tall can slam dunk a basketball with enough force to create tiny alternate realities full of four-foot men who can dunk. But his winning slam — which will probably go down in NBA history as the “Kryptonite Dunk” — was a shamockery.
Like Reggie Miller immediately pointed out, Nate didn’t jump over Dwight Howard; he used his off arm to vault off of Howard’s back. Why not just let Robinson use a trampoline? Or wires? Or let George Lucas CGI the dunk? Freaking Howard dunked on a 12-foot rim and then almost slammed it home from the free throw line. Dwight won this contest. It was the biggest rip-off since 2006 when — surprise, surprise — Robinson beat Andre Iguodala despite the fact that it TOOK HIM 14 TRIES to complete his final slamma-jamma (it took Iggy only two tries).
Look, I know the little guys are always the sentimental favorites, but come on. Oh, and by the way, Rudy FernÃ¡ndez got totally hosed by the judges. Bet if he were half a foot shorter he would have won it.”
rudy’s dunks were way better than their scores, why is almost everyone hating on him, i bet u cant even do half of that. Dwight lost that contest, he should have not done that free throw line dunk, HE IS 6 10!!!! that is unimpressive, a midget jumped over a giant, he slightly used his hand, so what! he still jumped over him. Again rudy did not stink it up, he just did not get the scores he deserved. Im not saying he should have won, but his scores should have been a bit higher.
First, why the hate on Nate? Vince did the same dunk over Weis in the Olympics. He used his hand to push down Dwight, the same way Vince pushed down Weis. It’s still amazing considering the fact that Nate jumped over someone who is 6’9, 6’10 with his head pushed down.
Rudy Fernandez was TERRIBLE. Never should’ve had Pau passing him the ball. Joe Alexander and Westbrook should’ve been in there.
Come on! Rudy’s dunk was sick and absolutely one of the tops of the night!!-after all the announcers were saying he couldn’t even do it! So what if he took 7 or 8 attempts (most were botched because of Pau)? Nate Rob freakin won it a few years back when he took twice as many attempts for one dunk. B.S.!!
Dwight did blow it with his lame non-free throw line dunk. And oh yeah, Brent Barry nailed the free throw dunk when he won the contest–so per post 5 that should be the BEST dunk ever (because we all know white men can’t jump!–and white Spanish men get hosed in dunk contests we learned this year!)
My fav of all time, Terrence Stansbury’s 360 statue of liberty. Plus I loved that clip of Mike Conley Sr. nailing a 2-hand dunk from the free throw line back in the day! Yeah!
Weak dunk contest overall. Dwight had the phone booth Superman thing on lock and had the crowd waiting but didn’t deliver. Nate’s athletic as hell, but the theatrics won it over the actual dunk itself.
Lebron dunks sicker than that in warmups than those guys did that night. If he does do it next year that will be good to watch but they should switch it up next yr and have a challenge between the Team Flight brothers or AND 1 vs the NBA’s best… That will be a little bit more exciting because the other guys have nothing to loose, but everything to gain.
anyone who can’t recognize Reggie Millers voice obviously doesn’t watch much ball
and what is with the Rudy bashing here? I thought he had two of the best dunks. Ya it sucked that the second one took him so long, but if you just watch the made dunk in slow mo is was damn near the best looking one of the whole contest
4real, to me this ranks no where. Not really innovative because its been done before, not to mention done better with more people and with out a push off. Not really difficult because he pushed off playin leap frog. Nate got bounce though so that makes me want to see more, some thing different from him