Nate Robinson Jumps Over Dwight Howard

02.16.09 10 years ago 30 Comments

Although this happened during the NBA’s All-Star Saturday Night festivities, I just had to post it and get people’s thoughts on where this ranks up there in all-time dunk contest dunks.

In honor of Nate-Rob‘s kryptonite to D-Ho‘s “Superman,” our friends at Sprite sent us a basketball and some LBJ posters in anticipation of LeBron’s entry to the contest next year. Let us know in the comments below who should be in the contest next year, and if anyone has a chance to beat The King…

TAGSALL STARDimeMag

