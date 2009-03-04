Nate Robinson Nike Foamposite Lite Orange Kryptonate PE

Now, I didn’t think things could get any better after seeing Nate’s Sprite Slam Dunk Nike Foamposite Lites…but I was sadly mistaken. The green Kryptonates might be outshined by his player edition joints.
The orange Foamposite Lites are ridiculous. The boys over at Sneakerfiles have exclusive pics of the orange player colorway. And while they don’t agree that they are hotter than then Kryptonates, we both are on the same page that they are no joke. Now, there is word that both will be dropping in the near future. So stay tuned for more info.
Looks like Highlighters are making shoes now
Right now, a traffic pylon is blinded by the light.
I think they are pretty sweet. If I was playing for Mars or the Neptunes I would def rock em.
Ray Charles thinks these shoes look fantastic…and Amare’s still pissed he’s out for the season after seeing one of them that Nate left laying in the locker room in PHX.
Hey Dime, just a heads up, when using the “< a href =” tag be sure to include “[&]; to the URL otherwise you’ll have a link to your own site attempting to reach dimemag.com/www.sneakerfiles.com which surely doesn’t exist, resulting in a 404. Not the site you intended to link us to Sneakerfiles
I’ve noticed it in a lot of y’alls posts. Just a heads up.
Imagine the matching outfit of green or urnge. People will be blinded for real.
Still something about them that I like. Perhaps because they remind me of sherbert icecream
mmmmm sherbert icecream……gggggggahahahahaaaaggggagaaaaaaa
the clear part on the heel is for when the lights start blinking, just like the kids wear them
they should make one in urine yellow while they’re at it
lol, to all comments. I have them in all black best color out!
THEY FUGLY DONT GET ME WRONG! I WOULD GET THE GREEN JUST TO HAVE CAUSE OF THE DUNK CONTEST. BUT THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY…..
they would be good for nighttime mountain hiking or jogging and stuff – quite sure automobile riders would notice someone’s there…