Nate Robinson Nike Foamposite Lite Orange Kryptonate PE

03.04.09 9 years ago 12 Comments
Craaazy!

Now, I didn’t think things could get any better after seeing Nate’s Sprite Slam Dunk Nike Foamposite Lites…but I was sadly mistaken. The green Kryptonates might be outshined by his player edition joints.

The orange Foamposite Lites are ridiculous. The boys over at Sneakerfiles have exclusive pics of the orange player colorway. And while they don’t agree that they are hotter than then Kryptonates, we both are on the same page that they are no joke. Now, there is word that both will be dropping in the near future. So stay tuned for more info.

