Nate Robinson Reportedly Re-signs With Knicks

On at least 10 different occasions this offseason, some media outlet reported that Nate Robinson was going to re-sign with the Knicks that day or that week. Then a week would go by and nothing would happen. Today, Alan Hahn of Newsday reported that Nate Robinson will sign a one-year deal at some point today to remain a Knick. The deal is expected to be around $3 million with bonuses – slightly higher than the qualifying offer.

We called the Knicks for confirmation and a PR rep told us, “There is no official announcement about that at this time.”

If the deal is true, don’t think the Knicks will trade Nate at the deadline unless he wants to go because he has the power to veto the deal. Restricted free-agents who resign for one season have a no-trade clause as part of their deals. Last season, Kryptonate averaged 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He finished third in the league for the Sixth Man of the Year award.