Nate Robinson Reportedly Re-signs With Knicks

On at least 10 different occasions this offseason, some media outlet reported that Nate Robinson was going to re-sign with the Knicks that day or that week. Then a week would go by and nothing would happen. Today, Alan Hahn of Newsday reported that Nate Robinson will sign a one-year deal at some point today to remain a Knick. The deal is expected to be around $3 million with bonuses – slightly higher than the qualifying offer.
We called the Knicks for confirmation and a PR rep told us, “There is no official announcement about that at this time.”
If the deal is true, don’t think the Knicks will trade Nate at the deadline unless he wants to go because he has the power to veto the deal. Restricted free-agents who resign for one season have a no-trade clause as part of their deals. Last season, Kryptonate averaged 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He finished third in the league for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Ain;t not doubt that Nate be a baller y’all. Cat’s real athletic and be dishing and droppin them dopey dimes and be elektricfyin the Garnde with them madass hoop skillz yo.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
i hope this is true, Nate Dog needs NY and NY needs him this season for sure, if not Utah might get a high draft pick…
nate robinson is just a sideshow act.he belongs in a circus ,not a basketball court.a player this immature,will never be a winner on a winning team
I hope its true too.U aint never lie.Nate needs NY and NY needs Nate.Philly just need Nate to stay the fuck away.I hope yall happy with ya dunk contestant.
Nate has never been “dishing those dope dimes” loser. If you dont know ball, dont comment-
Nate is entertaining
Its between the Knicks and the Bobcats for that 8th seed in the East. The Pacers too if Dunleavy can return to 100%.
Nate would be just another ball hog if he didn’t have any Slam Dunk titles…
Finally a good decision by the Knicks Management…
