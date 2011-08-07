Nate Robinson Speaks On The NFL

We wrote a few nights back that Nate Robinson was either seriously thinking of trying the NFL or he was just having some fun at the expense of Pete Carroll. The Seahawks coach didn’t look at it as a joke, and now it’s apparent neither did Nate. He told HOOPSWORLD: “I mean, why not? It has always been one of my dreams to play in the NFL and right now, the opportunity is presenting itself so I think it’s pretty much a sign from God. I’m looking forward to trying out, having fun and showing the world that, as long as you put your mind to it, you can play any sport you want.” Robinson listed the Seahawks as his number one destination because he grew up there, and then Oakland number two. Philly was also in the mix as well. The Eagles could probably use some more star power/attention since their offseason has been SO quiet … Do you think he could make it as a corner? And if there were five or so players in the NBA who could legitimately play in the NFL, who would they be? The list always seems to start with LeBron James, and we have to believe he could do it. But who else? Or better yet, who would be the WORST NBA player in the NFL? … Jared Dudley jokingly flipped out on Twitter after Bill Simmons put him on a list of players who could come back from the lockout overweight. With Dudley, he made himself through hard work (although his body seems like the type to constantly need gym time) so we don’t think that’ll happen. He’s too aware that any setback could send him flying out of the league. But we can guarantee there will be a few players who come back soft and plump … Mark Cuban is a funny dude. Not only did he just write a blog post on “How to Get Rich” then he goes and offers Bruce Pearl $500K to coach his D-League team. It must be fun to dabble like that. As it is, Pearl doesn’t look like he will take the job, or at least not right now … Wesley Matthews, who was featured in our latest issue (and we just dropped a dope video from the photoshoot) tweeted that he plans to play in the Milwaukee pro-am today … We’re out like Andre Miller in the NFL.

