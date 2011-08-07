Nate Robinson Speaks On The NFL

We wrote a few nights back that Nate Robinson was either seriously thinking of trying the NFL or he was just having some fun at the expense of Pete Carroll. The Seahawks coach didn’t look at it as a joke, and now it’s apparent neither did Nate. He told HOOPSWORLD: “I mean, why not? It has always been one of my dreams to play in the NFL and right now, the opportunity is presenting itself so I think it’s pretty much a sign from God. I’m looking forward to trying out, having fun and showing the world that, as long as you put your mind to it, you can play any sport you want.” Robinson listed the Seahawks as his number one destination because he grew up there, and then Oakland number two. Philly was also in the mix as well. The Eagles could probably use some more star power/attention since their offseason has been SO quiet … Do you think he could make it as a corner? And if there were five or so players in the NBA who could legitimately play in the NFL, who would they be? The list always seems to start with LeBron James, and we have to believe he could do it. But who else? Or better yet, who would be the WORST NBA player in the NFL? … Jared Dudley jokingly flipped out on Twitter after Bill Simmons put him on a list of players who could come back from the lockout overweight. With Dudley, he made himself through hard work (although his body seems like the type to constantly need gym time) so we don’t think that’ll happen. He’s too aware that any setback could send him flying out of the league. But we can guarantee there will be a few players who come back soft and plump … Mark Cuban is a funny dude. Not only did he just write a blog post on “How to Get Rich” then he goes and offers Bruce Pearl $500K to coach his D-League team. It must be fun to dabble like that. As it is, Pearl doesn’t look like he will take the job, or at least not right now … Wesley Matthews, who was featured in our latest issue (and we just dropped a dope video from the photoshoot) tweeted that he plans to play in the Milwaukee pro-am today … We’re out like Andre Miller in the NFL.
i really would like to see the day where an athlete can find success in both the nba and nfl. Robinson did have some good stretches as a Knick. i would be interested to see him translate his athleticism in the field of football. that’d be too interesting.
Philly does not need Nate – Asante Samuel, Nnamdi Asomugha, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, and Kyle Wilson!
wow talk about a slow basketball day, to think that this might go on for a whole year, tough to swallow yo!!!
Only jks.. you guys think that any ballers will come play in the NBL – National Basketball League, which is the Australian League – I know when Nathan Gawai was here, he was a monster. Would be sweet to see some American ballers here.
@ Flying_Aussie_Dutchman Ha-ha Simpson's references… nice. Also Patty Mills said he would go back and play in Australia… I think.

Now back onto the subject at hand.
Now back onto the subject at hand.
I can’t help but wonder what would happen if God wanted Nate Robinson to actually commit himself to being a better basketball player? He’d probably convert to Islam just to ignore him.
God does work in mysterious ways though, right?
right
i got it. hallelujah. God imposed an NBA lockout and ended the NFL lockout so that Nate Robinson could possibly have a football career. mysterious ways indeed.
The worst NBA player in the NFL would be Kyle korver.
Nate better get his b ball game right.He aint shit but a glorified bench warmers
jzsmoove – No way. Vujacic would be the last one picked in a football game. Is he still in the NBA? Paul Pierce and D Wade would be bad too because every single time they got hit there would be an injury time out. Dirk would be bad unless there is a way to just have him throw fadeaways.
What about scal? Or the custodian?
Anthony Randolph would be a pretty damn bad football player
dag – I was thinking of him too, but if he’s lasted this long in the league off of his potential, surely he would get a season or two in the NFL off of that.
biggie – potential for a caved in chest cavity, yes. Or maybe the Packers will draft him now so that he can start in 2018, and win a Super Bowl in 2022.
Imagine Big Z trying to play in the NFL. He would be so slow and awkward it would be amazing
You might get John Wall or Derik Rose as recievers, but that’s about it. Dwight Howard as a running back, he could probably carry a couple of players on his back. Yao Ming, when he falls over and streches out his arm he’s good for about 3-4 yards every play!
Jason Kidd could probably be a decent QB.
common perception that pg’s can play qb
“The list always seems to start with LeBron James”
^^ I used to agree with that line of thinking but not anymore. He has the physical tools, but I don’t think he would make it mentally. The NFL is a different monster than the NBA.
Reggie Evans is more NFL-player than LBJ. So is Tyler Hansborough.
@ #4
I guess I have an imposter… how adorable. Nice to see the kids off from school are spending their time wisely.
*sarcasm*