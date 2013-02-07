Nate Robinson’s State Of Nate – Season 2, Episode 3 “Windy City Debut”

#Video #Chicago Bulls
02.07.13 5 years ago

It’s been a few months since Nate Robinson blessed us with a State Of Nate episode – maybe because he’s busy playing a major role out in the Windy City. With so many injuries this season, the Bulls are relying on Robinson more than expected, and in this episode, take a trip with Robinson through his new city. The capper is getting to tag along as Nate goes out to eat with Carlos Boozer.

Is Robinson one of the biggest keys for Chicago the rest of the way?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSNATE ROBINSONState Of NateT.J. Reganvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP