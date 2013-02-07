Nate Robinson’s State Of Nate – Season 2, Episode 3 “Windy City Debut”

It’s been a few months since Nate Robinson blessed us with a State Of Nate episode – maybe because he’s busy playing a major role out in the Windy City. With so many injuries this season, the Bulls are relying on Robinson more than expected, and in this episode, take a trip with Robinson through his new city. The capper is getting to tag along as Nate goes out to eat with Carlos Boozer.

Is Robinson one of the biggest keys for Chicago the rest of the way?

