National Michael Jordan Day

If media overhype isn’t your thing, or if you’re one of those people who was never a big Michael Jordan fan, you may want to stay in bed and keep away from the TV and Internet today. As you may have heard, MJ (and David Robinson, John Stockton, Jerry Sloan and C. Vivian Stringer) will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame today, so it’s gonna be all-Jordan/all-day on pretty much every sports outlet. Some of the Dime crew will be in Springfield, Mass., for the HOF festivities, where we’ll be providing live updates on Dime’s Twitter page. You should also check out @mitchell_ness on Twitter for updates from the VIP point of view, plus the latest on the hottest Jordan product ever released. They may be sold out already at the NBA Store, but we’ll let you know where you can get yours … Now about those “other” H.O.F. inductees: Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about them. Starting yesterday, we handed over column space to some of the more diehard fans in the Dime community and let them talk about their guys: Spurs fan Ian Queliz reminisced on David Robinson, and Jazz fan/blogger Amar shared his thoughts on Jerry Sloan. Check back later today for more unique takes on Stockton and Jordan … If Allen Iverson is at all concerned with his legacy and his future, he knows this is maybe the biggest season of his career. In his first press conference with the Grizzlies, A.I. said, “This year for me is so personal. It’s basically going to be my rookie season again. It hurts, but I turn the TV on, I read the paper, I listen to some of the things people say about me having the season that I had last year and me losing a step, things like that. They’re trying to put me in a rocking chair already.” Maybe we’re just biased A.I. fans over here, but we’re giddy for a monster season from Iverson. And not necessarily “monster” in terms of dropping 29-30 points a game, but more playing with that fire he didn’t have last season and proving his critics wrong … And then there’s that issue with being a starter or coming off the bench. At least A.I. was honest. “Yes it does matter,” Iverson said. “I care about going to training camp and fighting for a job. If I get beat out then start that guy who plays the best. And if it helps the team win for me to come off the bench, then so be it. It’s not something that I want to do but if that’s going to help us win basketball games then that’s the right thing to do.” … Speaking of rocking chairs, Isaiah Rider is done with his. A couple weeks after his name surfaced in connection to an ABA squad, the 38-year-old Rider is talking about an NBA comeback, and he reported has some interest from the Nets. (And somewhere out there, DaJuan Wager is wondering what the hell he has to do to get another shot.) We’re not looking forward to that moment when Rider gets out on a breakaway during a preseason game, and whereas 10 years ago he would’ve thrown down a vicious tomahawk or maybe gone between-the-legs in an exhibition, he’ll probably just take a simple layup … Nobody’s talking about it yet, but the NBA’s referees are in danger of being under a lockout by the time the season starts. The refs have been in negotiations with the League that aren’t going well — to the point where their representative called David Stern “childish” and accused Stern of not negotiating in good faith. We can’t remember dude’s name, but it might as well be “Jimmy Hoffa” after what he said … Dime’s Austin Burton sent us this from last night’s Storm/Mercury WNBA game. “I never noticed before how similar Diana Taurasi is to Kobe. Her game, the way she carries herself, the way she talks to teammates and coaches and refs, the way the crowd just naturally hates her for no good reason, and the way she seems to thrive on that hate — she’s the female Kobe almost to the letter.” … Remember the story we relayed a couple weeks ago about South African track star Caster Semenya? After bursting onto the international track scene as an 18-year-old and destroying the field in the women’s 800-meters at the World Championships, Semenya was subject to a series of gender tests after speculation arose that she might be a man. Well, the results are in, and Semenya has been labeled a hermaphrodite. As reported in an Australian newspaper, “Medical reports indicate she has no ovaries, but rather has internal male testes, which are producing large amounts of testosterone.” The international track governing body has insisted throughout that they’re not accusing Semenya of cheating, so now the question is whether they’ll strip her (him?) of the WC gold medal. But then what? Semenya is essentially in this spot where she’s too manly for the women’s circuit, but too feminine to seriously compete with the men. So is her track career just over now? This whole thing is just crazy … We’re out like East Bay Funk …