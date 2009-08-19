Nation’s Leading Shot Blocker Gives Up His Scholarship

Why would Jarvis Varnado, the nation’s leading shot blocker the past two years, give up his scholarship the summer after he tested the NBA Draft waters? No, he wasn’t kicked off the squad – Varnado is doing it for the betterment of his team.
After Renardo Sidney and John Riek signed with Mississippi State this Spring, that pushed the Bulldogs’ scholarship count this year to 14 players, one over the limit. And although Sidney and Riek haven’t technically been cleared by the NCAA yet, after classes began on Monday, players currently on scholarship can’t be taken off of it. So Varnado and his family agreed to pay.
“We had discussed it with coach [Rick] Stansbury and he let us know that if Jarvis put his name in the draft, and he had a chance to get Renardo Sidney, we’ll take out a loan so he can come back to school,” Winston Varnado, Varnado’s father and the coach at West Point High School, said.
While this is certainly an unorthodox move, you gotta think it’s just a small hurdle before Varnado becomes a pro. Playing a front line of Riek (7-2), Sidney (6-10) and Varnado (6-9) could be the best in the country.
If you were in Varnado’s situation, would you give up your scholarship and pay for school?
Source: The Clarion-Ledger
It will probably help his draft status, so it could be an investment for him. He’ll get them money back next year.
I’d like to see this on the pro level, where someone takes a paycut so their team can surround them with better players.
Pretty amazing for a college kid to do. He could shatter his leg tomorrow and never have that money back. Hopefully him and his parents generosity pays off and things go well for him.
Wow.
This is a pretty selfless and/or gutsy move for a kid that isn’t even projected to be a first round pick.
What a kid. There are a lot of NBA players that could learn from this.
This is unheard of. I really hope dude stays injury free also. Real gutsy and I hope it works out. I could see myself doing the same if I knew I had pro money coming.
Props to the parents for even goin in with him.
A great character move. Hopefully he plays well and stays healthy so that it can be used to impress NBA teams.
Ummmm….maybe he’s ALREADY being paid? We all know how shady some schools can be, with all the boosters and all.
That was smart..now, he’s in a position where they can really learn to win some games wit the thoughtt of bringing some great players and talent for the program..He’s a great player and one day..he’s gonna make millions..especially when you talking about a player thatn can do it all on the court as a defender. NBA needs players like that..because…lots of teams out there need another good talent at the big man…like philly or charlotte, oklahoma city, houston, golden state, new york, the list can go on and on..teams that need good big men..rather starting or backing up…and he will be one of them..and he’ll be able to pay back his loan..so that was a great idea..especially for those who can’t afford it.
Selfless move indeed, I don’t know how good the kid’s grades are but if he’s as smart off court as he is on court him staying in school, even if he hurts himself, will garanty a good job after school.
ok, maybe not garanteed good job but he’ll have a degree which is better than not having one.
Nice move on his part! However considering this coming from a school that was willing to take Renardo Sydney I’m a little skeptical. Who is to say that the school just doesn’t give him grants etc based on his parents finances?
Amazing. Now watch the NCAA hound dogs get to sniffin around the bank accounts of his parents to try and prove he’s taking money. I hope the kid makes it.
This is a stupid move. Either the kid is getting paid under the table, or the family is idealistic and naive. Being a team player has nothing to do with being asked to pay your own way and to give you scholarship to someone else. The kid earned his scholarship and he should receive it. The college is the one who bears the responsibility of fielding the best possible team, not the student athlete.
Shame on the coach for allowing this to occur. This sort of behavior leads to further corruption within college sports and should be banned by the NCAA.
Things to watch out for:
1. He stays injury free, if the kid stays healthy its a good look on his character and will raise his draft status when teams are looking at him because every team wants a good character guy. for the school, if he gets injured then its not wasted scholarship money.
2. Development: if he develops an offensive game and leadership skills to go along with his defense then it pays off in the long run because he can always get that money back as his draft status rises.
3. Intelligence: maybe he isnt just an athlete but a STUDENT athlete and is a lot smarter and is looking at some long run aspects. with good grades, intelligence raises his draft status and status in a competitive job market if he needs to pursue something other than basketball
4. NCAA. averagejoe was right even tho i think the hostility was misplaced. they will be watching closely to make sure that he is doing everything correct on his in and some backdoor behind the scene shadiness isnt occuring
Hope ya make it, kid. Now that’s a player you wanna root for.
So i actually get to see if Riek can actually paly?
Being a mississippi state fan, Varnado was already my favorite college basketball player. He willed my dawgs through the sec tourney w/ his oustanding play, and now he makes another great move off the court. I couldn’t be more proud. Go dawgs!
Couple Things,
1. There’s no way he hasn’t taken out an insurance policy.
2. If his expected NBA earnings are in the 7 digits…its a small price to pay if he expects it to give him a chance for a championship.
Quite possible the first story I’ve read in the last 2 years with the words, “Renardo Sidney + Betterment Of Team”.
This move makes me nervous.. hope the kid can stay healthy this year.
Kid is 6’9 and has college ball experience…He’ll always get looks to play pro-ball, even if he shatters his leg some random team will pay for him.
Becoming handicap aside…He should be fine. Great move on his part and great move by the parents for being involved.