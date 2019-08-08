NBA 2K

For the first time in the franchise’s history, NBA 2K20 will feature all 12 WNBA teams with their full rosters available to play in Play Now and Season game modes.

While 2K is the most popular of the two NBA video games by a healthy margin, in this instance they are catching up to NBA Live, which introduced full WNBA rosters in the ’18 edition of the game. It’s great that 2K will finally allow players to play as the best women’s ballers in the world, and the game announced the addition in a trailer featuring Candace Parker and Breanna Stewart, showing them going through the motion capture process.