The most frustrating part of playing sports video games aren’t the mistakes you make as a player, but the glitches and mistakes forced on you by the game. You can live with a bad decision of yours but when you do everything right and still end up on the wrong end of the result, that’s when expletives (and sometimes controllers) fly.

It’s why people get so frustrated with the glitches in Madden that make the game at times unplayable, and why those that play the games for the actual gameplay and not the story modes, beg for that to be the area of focus for developers. A great example of this comes from Twitter user @LVD____ who posted a video of one of the most ridiculous moments of virtual sports robbery you’ll ever see.

Playing as the Sixers against the Jazz in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, he scores a go-ahead bucket with Joel Embiid thanks to the computer playing some of the worst defense possible with seconds to play. The virtual Jazz don’t have any timeouts left, so they have to inbound it full-court with 2.5 seconds to play and what comes next is truly incredible.

This just happened to me in game 7 of the NBA Finals with the Sixers…………. pic.twitter.com/XjVmcwwxSd — louis vuitton don (@LVD____) February 22, 2021

That’s Jordan Clarkson spotting up from a good 70-plus feet from the rim and cashing the game-winning basket at the buzzer to win the NBA Finals. If the computer pulled this against me I would be furious and would bring it up anytime anyone is ever playing a sports video game. However, from a neutral observer position, this is objectively hilarious and I’m glad to have this video in my life. In the end, it was indeed Jordan Clarkson time, and Jordan Clarkson time waits for no one.