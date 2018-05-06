NBA 2K League on Twitter

The NBA 2K League held its first tournament this weekend, giving us a first real look at gameplay in the Esports league. Seventeen teams backed by their real-life NBA counterparts are playing in the inaugural season, and we got to check out some of the early standouts in the league.

One of the biggest stories of the weekend was a 46-point breakout for Brandon “Hood” Caicedo of Cavs Gaming, which boosted the Cleveland-based Esports team to a quarterfinal win over the Utah Jazz. While LeBron James ruined the Raptors once more, Hood scored more than half his team’s points in a game they needed to win to advance to the tournament’s penultimate round.

We’ve got @HoodBC_’s stat line from the Quarterfinals…and it’s just the beginning! pic.twitter.com/BtMFuDEQxl — Cavs Legion (@CavsLegionGC) May 5, 2018

Hood was taken with the Cavs’ first pick in the NBA 2K League Draft last month at 16th overall, and he made an immediate impact on the team at the point guard position. Hood went 22-for-28 on the day, all on baskets inside the arc. Simply put, he was dominant.

ESPN even went as far as to compare him to James himself, something he sort of freaked out about on Twitter later.