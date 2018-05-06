One Cavaliers’ Esports Gamer Had His Own LeBron James Performance At The Inaugural 2K League Tournament

#eSports #NBA 2k
05.06.18 57 mins ago

NBA 2K League on Twitter

The NBA 2K League held its first tournament this weekend, giving us a first real look at gameplay in the Esports league. Seventeen teams backed by their real-life NBA counterparts are playing in the inaugural season, and we got to check out some of the early standouts in the league.

One of the biggest stories of the weekend was a 46-point breakout for Brandon “Hood” Caicedo of Cavs Gaming, which boosted the Cleveland-based Esports team to a quarterfinal win over the Utah Jazz. While LeBron James ruined the Raptors once more, Hood scored more than half his team’s points in a game they needed to win to advance to the tournament’s penultimate round.

Hood was taken with the Cavs’ first pick in the NBA 2K League Draft last month at 16th overall, and he made an immediate impact on the team at the point guard position. Hood went 22-for-28 on the day, all on baskets inside the arc. Simply put, he was dominant.

ESPN even went as far as to compare him to James himself, something he sort of freaked out about on Twitter later.

Around The Web

TOPICS#eSports#NBA 2k
TAGScavs gamingeSportsNBA 2KNBA 2K League

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 6 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP