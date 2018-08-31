Getty Image

NEW YORK — It’s a feeling every gamer is dreading. NBA 2K19 is just around the corner, and as is always the case when the new game drops, people will hop online to play against strangers in all corners of the world. When gamers get that opportunity, something is bound to occur, and every time, it’s infuriating.

The other person is going to try to use the Golden State Warriors.

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, the Dubs possess a collection of talent that no other team can match, at least in its starting five. Golden State has the two best shooters to ever live in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, perhaps the best scorer on earth in Kevin Durant, and this year, Draymond Green will get some help in the front court in the form of DeMarcus Cousins, who might be the best center alive. Green is the lowest-rated player in their starting five. He’s an 87.