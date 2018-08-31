The NBA 2K League Champs Give Their Best Advice On How To Beat The Warriors In ‘NBA 2K19’

#NBA 2k
Associate Editor
08.31.18

Getty Image

NEW YORK — It’s a feeling every gamer is dreading. NBA 2K19 is just around the corner, and as is always the case when the new game drops, people will hop online to play against strangers in all corners of the world. When gamers get that opportunity, something is bound to occur, and every time, it’s infuriating.

The other person is going to try to use the Golden State Warriors.

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, the Dubs possess a collection of talent that no other team can match, at least in its starting five. Golden State has the two best shooters to ever live in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, perhaps the best scorer on earth in Kevin Durant, and this year, Draymond Green will get some help in the front court in the form of DeMarcus Cousins, who might be the best center alive. Green is the lowest-rated player in their starting five. He’s an 87.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k
TAGSKnicks GamingNBA 2KNBA 2K LeagueNBA 2K19

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 4 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 6 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP