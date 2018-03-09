The NBA 2K League Announced Plans For Its Inaugural Draft Lottery

#eSports #NBA 2k
03.09.18 19 hours ago

NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K league is taking the next step to making the professional eSports league a reality, announcing its plans for a draft lottery. The NBA and 2K Sports gave us detailed plans for exactly how teams will stock their rosters on Friday, with a draft lottery method arranged to help determine draft order.

The NBA announced Friday that the Draft Lottery drawing will take place on March 13 at 1 p.m. with the Draft itself taking place on April 4 at 1 p.m. in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Draft Lottery for the 2K League will look a lot like the lottery the NBA uses, with ping-pong balls selected in random order using the official ball machine that’s used for the NBA Draft Lottery. Every team will have one ping-pong ball with its logo, meaning the draft will not be weighted. This makes sense, given that the 17 teams don’t actually exist yet. Draft order will be announced on Twitter using the league’s official account, starting at pick 17 and working its way down to number one.

Around The Web

TOPICS#eSports#NBA 2k
TAGSeSportsNBA 2KNBA 2K League

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP