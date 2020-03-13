The NBA 2K League Will Postpone The Start Of Its 2020 Season

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on Wednesday night on the heels of news that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, MLS, NHL, and MLB all suspended their seasons for a period of time and the 2020 NCAA Tournament, both for men and women, was canceled as part of the NCAA’s move to end all postseason tournaments across all winter and spring sports. The coronavirus outbreak continues to influence other entertainment sectors, though, and the NBA 2K League made an announcement to postpone the start of its 2020 season on Thursday.

The league was scheduled to begin its campaign on Tuesday, March 24 and, in an official statement, it was indicated that NBA 2K League teams will compete in preseason competitions remotely from their team markets as they continue to prepare for the start of the 2020 season. In addition, NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue released the following:

“The health and well-being of our players, teams and fans is of paramount importance. We will continue to evaluate the situation and do everything possible to bring the excitement of the NBA 2K League to our fans through remote preseason exhibitions and other content. We look forward to sharing additional information about these exhibitions and the start of the 2020 season as it becomes available.”

Because of the nature of the gaming, it might be possible for the NBA 2K League to continue play in a way that other sports cannot. At this time, though, there is no official word on when the season might begin, and caution is the best operating mode.