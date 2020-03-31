The NBA 2K League is in the midst of a tournament that looks to give fans a way to enjoy basketball during the NBA’s ongoing suspension due to COVID-19. The NBA 2K League Three for All Showdown, which was announced earlier this month, just finished up the fan portion of the festivities, and now, it’s moving into its second leg, which pits fans against a whole host of folks, from 2K League players to those who suit up in the NBA, WNBA, and NFL, among others.

Included in all of this is a trio of players from our very own website. Our social media ace, Tony Xypteras, our do-everything writer/editor, Ryan Nagelhout, and myself will fire up our Xboxes and compete as the 16-seed in the X Bracket. Our first-round matchup is against 17-seed Watch Us Work, which consists of three WNBA players: Alexis Jones, Allisha Gray, and Aerial Powers.

In classic 16-seed fashion (non-UMBC division), we are not optimistic about our chances, but if you would like to watch, there are a few avenues to do this. The festivities begin tonight at 8 p.m. EST, and our games — first to 21 wins, best two out of three, the finals are best three out of five — will begin around 10 p.m. We have our own Twitch channel (which, if you’d be so kind, subscribe!), and we’ll be streaming our game there, but you can follow along with all the action on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

I speak for all three of us when I say that our goal, first and foremost, is to have fun. From there, we hope to not lose by a ton of points and if we get extremely lucky, pick up a win or two. In the event we go on any sort of run, well, that would be nothing short of a miracle. Here are the brackets (XBox and PS4) and schedules for the entire tournament, and here’s the roster list for all of the teams in the field. Ryan, Tony, and myself would like to wish the best of luck to all of the other teams in the field, and to Watch Us Work, please don’t run up the score on us.