The NBA 2K Players Tournament Night Two Saw Rui Hachimura Upset Donovan Mitchell

The second night of the NBA 2K Players Tournament took place on Sunday night, as the four remaining first round matchups went down, with yet another top seed taking a tumble.

The first game of the night was ugly, as Montrezl Harrell and Domantas Sabonis played in a rare game where the two chose their actual teams, and the result was a 22-point win for Harrell’s Clippers, 73-51.

Trez goin to work with his guy Kawhi 💪 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/MZ8Ksp73t3 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 5, 2020

The best game of the night, by far, was Rui Hachimura playing as the Lakers against Donovan Mitchell playing as the Nets, with both taking things pretty seriously and Rui going so far as to have fellow Gonzaga alum Killian Tillie serving as his waterboy.

Rui takes a real life water break 🤣 He got a waterboy and everything pic.twitter.com/aFSQUnBbWR — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 5, 2020

The game went down to the wire, with the two trading some late leads, but ultimately it was Hachimura who got the 74-71 win as the 13-seed over the 4-seed.

.@spidadmitchell hits a big time trey with Kyrie to take the lead 🥶🥶🥶 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/Mom9u4SSPH — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 5, 2020

"Did you do that or did the game do that??" Donovan clownin Rui after he makes a nice play 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KEpwv86iLE — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 5, 2020

Upsets in this tournament, of course, don’t mean much since the players aren’t playing 1-on-1 as initially expected and as such seeding by their player ranking in the 2K world is meaningless. Still, it’s yet another top seed going down as the 1, 3, and 4 seeds are all out in the first round.