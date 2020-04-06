Getty Image / Uproxx
The NBA 2K Players Tournament Night Two Saw Rui Hachimura Upset Donovan Mitchell

The second night of the NBA 2K Players Tournament took place on Sunday night, as the four remaining first round matchups went down, with yet another top seed taking a tumble.

The first game of the night was ugly, as Montrezl Harrell and Domantas Sabonis played in a rare game where the two chose their actual teams, and the result was a 22-point win for Harrell’s Clippers, 73-51.

The best game of the night, by far, was Rui Hachimura playing as the Lakers against Donovan Mitchell playing as the Nets, with both taking things pretty seriously and Rui going so far as to have fellow Gonzaga alum Killian Tillie serving as his waterboy.

The game went down to the wire, with the two trading some late leads, but ultimately it was Hachimura who got the 74-71 win as the 13-seed over the 4-seed.

Upsets in this tournament, of course, don’t mean much since the players aren’t playing 1-on-1 as initially expected and as such seeding by their player ranking in the 2K world is meaningless. Still, it’s yet another top seed going down as the 1, 3, and 4 seeds are all out in the first round.

Devin Booker, the favorite at many offshore sportsbooks, took down Michael Porter Jr. in a 85-75 win as he chose the Bucks, beating the Lakers played by MPJ. It was ugly at times but Porter Jr. kept things close as long as he could before Booker ran away with the comfortable win — including a last second dunk by Giannis to ensure a 10-point margin of victory.

In the final game of the night, Andre Drummond took the Lakers and beat DeMarcus Cousins playing with the Nets. Drummond ran out to a 14-2 lead and despite a brief rally, things only got uglier as Drummond ran away with a 101-49 win.

The second round matchups are now set:

Trae Young v. Deandre Ayton
Patrick Beverley v. Andre Drummond

Derrick Jones Jr. v. Montrezl Harrell
Devin Booker v. Rui Hachimura

