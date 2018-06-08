‘NBA 2K’ Predicts The Cavaliers Will Fight Off Elimination And Finally Pick Up A Win In Game 4

The 2018 NBA Finals have featured the same outcome in all three games that have been played so far. While the way we’ve gotten to those outcomes have been different every time, each game has ended with the Golden State Warriors walking off the court with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Game 4 set to tip off at 9 p.m. EST on Friday night, the Cavs are in about as unenviable of a position as an NBA team can be in.

With Cleveland’s backs against the wall and the Warriors just 48 minutes from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the third time in four years, Game 4 is sure to feature some fireworks. We decided to do an NBA 2K simulation to try and figure out exactly what is going to go down.

As always, you can check out the video of our full simulation below, with a breakdown of what goes on in the game after the jump.

