ESPN and the NBA made news on Thursday with the official confirmation of an upcoming HORSE competition featuring betting favorite Trae Young, Chris Paul, Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings and others. Just hours later, though, the partnership continued with the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K “players-only” tournament, with four match-ups aired in back-to-back fashion.

In the first match-up of the night, Devin Booker, playing as the Dallas Mavericks, took on Rui Hachimura, playing as the L.A. Clippers, in a battle between the No. 5 seed (Booker) and the No. 13 seed (Hachimura). In the early going, there were upset winds blowing, with Hachimura leading and Booker seemingly bothered by the use of the “All-Star” game difficulty after Hachimura hit a three with Lou Williams.

Book's mad they're playin on All-Star after Rui knocks down a 3️⃣ What difficulty do you usually play on? pic.twitter.com/mrEu74gR6Q — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 9, 2020

It was all Booker from there, though, with the Phoenix Suns guard taking a 13-point lead by the end of the third quarter, largely behind the play of Luka Doncic.

Ultimately, Booker was never really challenged in the fourth quarter on the way to a 71-55 victory and the first berth in the semifinals.

For the honor to face off against Booker in the semifinals, No. 8 seed Montrezl Harrell, playing as the Portland Trail Blazers, faced No. 16 seed Derrick Jones Jr., playing as the Dallas Mavericks. Harrell took an early lead and kept it through the end of the first quarter, but Jones Jr. knocked down a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cut the margin.

.@TheRea1DJones hits a nice buzzer beater w/ JJ Barea to close the 1st 🚨 Trez ain't happy #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/IPNv3ju2R5 — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020

Harrell maintained a six-point lead at the halftime break and took further control in the third quarter, eventually building a double-digit lead.

Trez throws it down with Lillard 😤 OKOK#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/u700HpNfaY — NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020

Jones Jr. did make quite a push in the latter stages of the fourth quarter, slashing the deficit to as few as three points in the final minute. Still, Harrell emerged victorious by a 71-66 final score to set up a matchup against Booker in the “final four” of the event.