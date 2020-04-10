ESPN and the NBA made news on Thursday with the official confirmation of an upcoming HORSE competition featuring betting favorite Trae Young, Chris Paul, Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings and others. Just hours later, though, the partnership continued with the quarterfinals of the NBA 2K “players-only” tournament, with four match-ups aired in back-to-back fashion.
In the first match-up of the night, Devin Booker, playing as the Dallas Mavericks, took on Rui Hachimura, playing as the L.A. Clippers, in a battle between the No. 5 seed (Booker) and the No. 13 seed (Hachimura). In the early going, there were upset winds blowing, with Hachimura leading and Booker seemingly bothered by the use of the “All-Star” game difficulty after Hachimura hit a three with Lou Williams.
Book's mad they're playin on All-Star after Rui knocks down a 3️⃣ What difficulty do you usually play on? pic.twitter.com/mrEu74gR6Q
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 9, 2020
It was all Booker from there, though, with the Phoenix Suns guard taking a 13-point lead by the end of the third quarter, largely behind the play of Luka Doncic.
Coach Book goin off with @luka7doncic 🔋 #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/65sQ6IUIqI
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 9, 2020
🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮@DevinBook triple and slam with @luka7doncic… and follows it up with the @BobanMarjanovic block!
📺: #NBA2KTourney on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/lNZrO1zQUZ
— NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2020
Ultimately, Booker was never really challenged in the fourth quarter on the way to a 71-55 victory and the first berth in the semifinals.
For the honor to face off against Booker in the semifinals, No. 8 seed Montrezl Harrell, playing as the Portland Trail Blazers, faced No. 16 seed Derrick Jones Jr., playing as the Dallas Mavericks. Harrell took an early lead and kept it through the end of the first quarter, but Jones Jr. knocked down a buzzer-beating three-pointer to cut the margin.
.@TheRea1DJones hits a nice buzzer beater w/ JJ Barea to close the 1st 🚨
Trez ain't happy #NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/IPNv3ju2R5
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
Harrell maintained a six-point lead at the halftime break and took further control in the third quarter, eventually building a double-digit lead.
Trez throws it down with Lillard 😤 OKOK#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/u700HpNfaY
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
Jones Jr. did make quite a push in the latter stages of the fourth quarter, slashing the deficit to as few as three points in the final minute. Still, Harrell emerged victorious by a 71-66 final score to set up a matchup against Booker in the “final four” of the event.
In the second-to-last battle of the night, the No. 2 seed took on the No. 10 seed with Young facing Deandre Ayton. Young chose to play with the Lakers, setting up a battle of Los Angeles as Ayton selected the Clippers.
Ayton got off to a lights-out start, seizing the lead in the early going behind strong offense. In fact, Ayton led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter.
.@DeandreAyton hits one in Trae's 👁 with PG pic.twitter.com/MkiaEGOvF2
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
Young did push back a bit in the second quarter, keeping the deficit manageable, but Ayton still took the lead into halftime.
.@DeandreAyton drops the 🔨 with Kawhi pic.twitter.com/gxl7uIRjsq
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
In the third quarter, Ayton stretched the advantage to double-figures again, but the lead didn’t last. Young made a furious push at the end of the quarter, taking the lead in the final seconds.
"TURN ME UP BRON"
🧊 Trae dunks one with @KingJames 👑 pic.twitter.com/PLdhNTyFl6
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, to the point where it was (far) more competitive than the previous two games. Ayton claimed the edge in the final minutes, though, and he picked up a seven-point win to advance to the semifinals.
.@Yg_Trece TAKIN OVER for Deandre 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1UQP8pkuJ5
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
In the nightcap, No. 6 seed Andre Drummond, playing with the Milwaukee Bucks, took on No. 14 seed Patrick Beverley, playing with the Philadelphia 76ers, with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Beverley provided a bit of entertainment early when he revealed that he is “working out like a madman” during the shelter-in-place period.
.@patbev21 can't chill during Quarantine lol he says he's been working out nonstop#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/TiRoAk1CrY
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
When it came to the game itself, Drummond garnered an 11-point lead after the first quarter and he was in a fantastic position.
🎮 @NBA2K Players Tournament 🎮@AndreDrummond stuffs home 3 1st quarter slams with @Giannis_An34!
📺: #NBA2KTourney on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/BFZfMzOFP6
— NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2020
Beverley did come a live a bit in the second quarter, climbing back within a six-point halftime margin, and he had fun doing it.
"What is he doing with the ball" 🤣
Pat Bev out here straight clampin pic.twitter.com/wQX1UNgPMm
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
The always entertaining guard wasn’t done there, taking the lead in the third quarter on the back of effective defense (and some trash talk).
.@patbev21 tellin @AndreDrummond to stop talkin to the refs 😂#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/e22nwme2FJ
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
Drummond converted a three-pointer as the buzzer went off to end the third, giving Drummond’s Bucks the lead as the closing period arrived.
Pat Bev had to make sure his controller wasn't broken after Drummond ends the 3rd quarter on a buzzer beater 🤣#NBA2KTourney pic.twitter.com/S33hbjOVxr
— NBA 2K20 (@NBA2K) April 10, 2020
Despite that counterpunch from Drummond, it was all Beverley in the fourth and, in on-brand fashion, he wasn’t quiet about it.
— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 10, 2020
Eventually, Beverley held on to advance as the lowest seed to land in the final four.
The semifinals will take place on Saturday, with Harrell facing Booker and Ayton squaring off against Beverley. ESPN is set to broadcast the proceedings once again, with the finals also scheduled for Saturday.