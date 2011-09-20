NBA 2K12 Demo Available Now

#Miami Heat #Video Games
09.20.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

Exactly two weeks before NBA 2K12 drops on Oct. 4, 2K Sports has released a free demo of the new game for all you fiending to try it out. Available on the Xbox LIVE Marketplace for Xbox 360 users, and from the PlayStation Network for PS3 users, the demo allows you to relive this June’s NBA Finals and play one quarter as either Dallas or Miami.

The demo showcases many of this year’s improvements, including an all-new post play system for full 360-degree player movement to dominate the paint, total shot stick control for more intuitive offensive moves, and updated visuals complete with dynamic broadcast-style pre-game highlight reels.

Who are you going to play with, and who’s going to win?

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Video Games
TAGS2K Sportsdallas mavericksMIAMI HEATNBA 2K12video games

