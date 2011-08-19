NBA 2K12 Releases Full Legend Lineup

The “NBA’s Greatest” legends include:
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (’86-’87 Lakers vs. Celtics)
Larry Bird (’85-’86 Celtics vs Hawks)
Wilt Chamberlain (’71-’72 Lakers vs Knicks)
Julius Erving (’84-’85 76ers vs Bucks)
Patrick Ewing (’94-’95 Knicks vs Magic)
Magic Johnson (’90-’91 Lakers vs Blazers)
Michael Jordan (’92-’93 Bulls vs Hornets)
Karl Malone (’97-’98 Jazz vs Spurs)
Hakeem Olajuwon (’93-’94 Rockets vs Nuggets)
Scottie Pippen (’95-’96 Bulls vs Sonics)
Oscar Robertson (’70-’71 Bucks vs Lakers)
Bill Russell (’64-’65 Celtics vs Lakers)
John Stockton (’97-’98 Jazz vs. Lakers)
Isiah Thomas (’88-’89 Pistons vs. Bulls)
Jerry West (’70-’71 Lakers vs Hawks)
With these guys included, it means many more classic teams will be in the game as well. And while 2K11 featured many generic bench players, this year promises to field full, authentic 10-12 man rosters. The teams you will find these legends on include
“Fans across the country were ecstatic to see Jordan, Bird, and Magic on the cover of NBA 2K12, and have speculated for weeks about who would fill out the rest of the ‘NBA’s Greatest’ roster,” said Jason Argent, vice president of marketing for 2K Sports, in a press release. “These 15 legendary athletes will allow sports fanatics to create the NBA’s most storied matchups â€“ and lock in bragging rights for their favorite teams in NBA 2K12.”
As we mentioned in Smack, the 2002 Sacramento Kings will be included in the game as a bonus on launch orders only, as well as the 1991 Golden State Warriors.
2K is pulling out everything for this year’s game, in part because it needs to top last year, but also because of the lockout. Sales predictions aren’t looking good with the current CBA situation. That won’t deter hardcore basketball fans, but within the video game industry, people are bracing for a drop off this year.
I heard Iverson was in the running.
they missed Allen Iverson, Allen Iverson, & Allen Iverson…..also Charles Barkley & Reggie Miller
-Does this mean when u pick Russell the screen will be black & white?
-If thehey include the 02 kings then the Kobe/Shaq Lakers better be on there
-Why do most of the legends have generic shoes?
yea ummmm..pip was nice and everything but u gotta put reggie vs ny or chuck or a lot of other players b4 u put him in especially during a year jordan was ther..
and i dont get wut these matchups are for them??u can only play against the magic wit patrick chewing??i dont remember them havin a beef back in the day
Damniitt! Where’s the Jason Williams Kings??
this also means
Jerry west vs Big O
Penny & Shaq
Young Kobe and Young Shaq
Nique
dikembe, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, and Laphonso ellis (lol)
Grandmama, yound Zo & mugsy
Duncan and David rob spurs
SAM JONES, Hondo and Tommy(for us Boston heads)
Why are Wilt Chamberlains hands tapped up like a boxers?
Where are the Ricky Davis 2002 Cavaliers?
Fuckin 2ksports.
Made me wet myself…. basturds.
Got me feelin like NBA Street Vol.2 all over again
Okay so why isn’t Barkley in any of these games?@@@
Im with TL, no Jwill :(
Super hyped on Stockton’s 97-98 laker game. Hopefully they include Kobe’s infamous repeated air balls.
NEED to get REggie in there, NEED to get Charles in there.
And get rid of this discusting generic shoes, it really kills that back in the day shit!
Iverson is not included? #Wow.
Better include classic Chuck Taylors for Bill Russell and Wilt!!
why not include FIBA Teams?