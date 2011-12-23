NBA 2K12 Shows Us Exactly What Will Happen On Christmas Day

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Paul Pierce #Golden State Warriors #Miami Heat #Video #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #New York Knicks #Dwight Howard #Chris Paul #Chicago Bulls #Carmelo Anthony #Boston Celtics #Blake Griffin #Video Games
12.23.11 7 years ago 8 Comments
Are you making some bets and need help deciding who to take this Christmas Day? Check out the simulations from NBA 2K12. Okay, I wouldn’t do that, but as the most realistic sports video game yet, these videos are a good start. In anticipation of opening day in the NBA, 2K12 simulated all five scheduled games in an attempt to predict who will come out on top. While you might disagree with the results, the means are justified. The game recently released an update with pretty much every roster move that took place over the course of this offseason, including adding rookies, free agent signings, foreign players and even Metta World Peace.

With that, here are all five simulations, starting with New York and Boston, the first game of the new NBA season…

For Boston, too bad Paul Pierce doesn’t sound like he’s going to play as he had 30 points in this one. Ray Allen helped make up for it with 23 in Boston’s 15-point win. And if you’re New York, I’m pretty sure you want more than eight points and three rebounds out of Tyson Chandler.

No wrist injuries for Kobe Bryant here and yet he still couldn’t stop his old high school rival, Rip Hamilton. The new Bull went off for 20 in Chicago’s 95-92 win.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Paul Pierce#Golden State Warriors#Miami Heat#Video#Kevin Durant#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Dwight Howard#Chris Paul#Chicago Bulls#Carmelo Anthony#Boston Celtics#Blake Griffin#Video Games
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINBOSTON CELTICSCARMELO ANTHONYCHICAGO BULLSChris Pauldallas mavericksDimeMagDorell WrightDWIGHT HOWARDGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTKEVIN GARNETTKOBE BRYANTLeBron JamesLos Angeles ClippersLOS ANGELES LAKERSMARIO CHALMERSMIAMI HEATmonta ellisNEW YORK KNICKSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERORLANDO MAGICPAUL PIERCERichard HamiltonTYSON CHANDLERvideovideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP