NBA 2K12 Shows Us Exactly What Will Happen On Christmas Day

Are you making some bets and need help deciding who to take this Christmas Day? Check out the simulations from NBA 2K12. Okay, I wouldn’t do that, but as the most realistic sports video game yet, these videos are a good start. In anticipation of opening day in the NBA, 2K12 simulated all five scheduled games in an attempt to predict who will come out on top. While you might disagree with the results, the means are justified. The game recently released an update with pretty much every roster move that took place over the course of this offseason, including adding rookies, free agent signings, foreign players and even Metta World Peace.
With that, here are all five simulations, starting with New York and Boston, the first game of the new NBA season…
For Boston, too bad Paul Pierce doesn’t sound like he’s going to play as he had 30 points in this one. Ray Allen helped make up for it with 23 in Boston’s 15-point win. And if you’re New York, I’m pretty sure you want more than eight points and three rebounds out of Tyson Chandler.
No wrist injuries for Kobe Bryant here and yet he still couldn’t stop his old high school rival, Rip Hamilton. The new Bull went off for 20 in Chicago’s 95-92 win.
