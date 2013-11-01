NBA 2K14 Reveals Next-Gen MyTEAM Screenshots

The good people at 2K Sports released screenshots from the new MyTeam mode for the next generation of NBA 2K14. The new game is compatible with the newest iteration of gaming consoles, the XBox One and PS®4, and you’ll now be able to compete against the best the NBA can offer in Domination mode by facing off against actual NBA teams.

You’ve already seen some of the next-gen screenshots of some of your favorite stars, while have already gleaned most of the new features from the excellent “OMG” trailer. But there’s even more to the next-gen game with advances in MyTEAM mode.

New to the next-gen MyTeam are single player and online tournaments. Winners will have opportunities to earn rare players, collectibles and more. Next-gen MyTEAM also shows off new colors like Emerald, Sapphire and Ruby level cards that fans can find and collect to help improve their own rosters.

MyTEAM for the next-gen NBA 2K14 also includes the old features fans have always loved, like the Road to the Playoffs. But with the next generation of the game and consoles, you can brand your team with a new logo and uniform. The changeable style comes along with the continually updated game as alterations mimic the real-time scenarios during the season.

Don’t like the new Lakers Hollywood nights jerseys? No problem, swap them out for something new.

