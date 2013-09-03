NBA 2K14 Reveals New Signature Skills

For the first time in a few years, the competition between NBA 2K14 and NBA Live 14 is shaping up to be pretty testy. We got an exclusive inside look at Live earlier this summer, and also had the chance to check out an early version of 2K‘s latest installment. Both look sick. Over the weekend, 2K14 revealed a few new signature skills they are implementing into the new game. Our favorite? Definitely the pick-n-roll dynamics, which should help bring even more realism into the game. If you preorder now, you can also get a special new skill designed specifically for LeBron James (watch the video for the details).

What signature skills do they need that they don’t have yet?

