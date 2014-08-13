Next Generation Of NBA 2K15 Coming To PC

#Kevin Durant #Video Games
08.13.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Today 2K Sports announced the complete NBA 2K15 experience gamers find in PlayStation 4 and XBox One will also be available on a personal computer platform. Gamers can now realize the full experience of the modes and features with the same next generation graphics on a PC.

In conjunction with the PC announcement, comes the above screenshot of 2014 NBA MVP and NBA 2K15 cover athlete Kevin Durant, the first taken from in-game play.

NBA 2K15 will be availble October 7 in the United States and October 10 around the world.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#Video Games
TAGSKEVIN DURANTNBA 2K15video games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP