Next Generation Of NBA 2K15 Coming To PC

Today 2K Sports announced the complete NBA 2K15 experience gamers find in PlayStation 4 and XBox One will also be available on a personal computer platform. Gamers can now realize the full experience of the modes and features with the same next generation graphics on a PC.
In conjunction with the PC announcement, comes the above screenshot of 2014 NBA MVP and NBA 2K15 cover athlete Kevin Durant, the first taken from in-game play.
NBA 2K15 will be availble October 7 in the United States and October 10 around the world.
At last!! It was such a disappointment to open the 2K14 and realize it was a 2K13 from PS3 with updated rosters.
hit up nba2k.org they have amazing mods, you can actually make your game look next gen