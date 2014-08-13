Next Generation Of NBA 2K15 Coming To PC

Today 2K Sports announced the complete NBA 2K15 experience gamers find in PlayStation 4 and XBox One will also be available on a personal computer platform. Gamers can now realize the full experience of the modes and features with the same next generation graphics on a PC.

In conjunction with the PC announcement, comes the above screenshot of 2014 NBA MVP and NBA 2K15 cover athlete Kevin Durant, the first taken from in-game play.

NBA 2K15 will be availble October 7 in the United States and October 10 around the world.

