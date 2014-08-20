At NBA 2K15 Event, Harden Reiterates He’s “Best All-Around Player In The NBA”

#NBA 2k #James Harden
08.20.14

NEW YORK — After a sit-down with ESPN’s Scoop Jackson featured James Harden describing himself as the best player alive, Harden reiterated that confident stance while surrounded by USA Basketball teammates, Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis, and former teammate Kevin Durant during the NBA 2K “Uncensored” event in New York City yesterday as part of their promotion for the launch of NBA 2K15 in October.

Host Ernie Johnson, from TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” asked each player what they do best, and Harden unapologetically proclaimed himself the best all-around player while acknowledging Kevin Durant was probably the best scorer, Stephen Curry the best shooter and Anthony Davis the best shot blocker in the Association.

While Harden’s bluster might strike some the wrong way, especially when you look at the numbers and the fact his former Thunder teammate, Durant, is the coverboy for NBA 2K15 and the 2015 NBA MVP, it’s the necessary mentality if he’s going to actually become the best player in the NBA.

Confidence and a strong will are necessary ingredients for any champion, so while many will laugh at Harden’s now-repeated pronouncement, it’s the proper mindset if he’s really hoping to become “the best all-around player in the NBA,” like he stated yesterday.

