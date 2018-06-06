‘NBA 2K’ Believes The Cavs Will Keep Things Close But Fall Just Short In Game 3

06.06.18 2 hours ago

NBA 2K

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t on the ropes quite yet, but it’s hard to envy the situation they find themselves in right now. The Cavs are down 2-0 in the 2018 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, and even though the whole “the series doesn’t start until the road team wins” thing looms large, the Dubs have still managed to take two games without Andre Iguodala, who might make his return on Wednesday night.

If there is reason for optimism for the Cavs, though, it’s that the series is shifting back to Cleveland for Game 3, giving them the comforts of their home floor for the next two games. We decided to see whether or not that would end up mattering using NBA 2K. If you’d like to watch how it all goes down, check out the video after the jump. If not, keep on scrolling for a recap of what the game thinks is going to occur.

