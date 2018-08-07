‘NBA 2K19’ Dropped Its First Gameplay Trailer

08.07.18

It’s a big year for the NBA 2K series, as the gaming franchise will celebrate its 20th anniversary this fall. To celebrate, 2K Sports will drop two editions of its signature basketball game: A 20th Anniversary Edition, featuring LeBron James on the cover, comes out on Sept. 7, 2018, while the standard edition with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the cover drops four days later.

So far, plenty of early player ratings have been released, but we haven’t gotten to see what the game will look like once people get the chance to sit down and play. At least that was the case until Tuesday morning, as 2K Sports dropped the initial gameplay trailer for NBA 2K19.

Titled “Take the Crown” — which is also the name of the track Jay Rock recorded for the game — the trailer features a collection of clips from the game. Additionally, the trailer showcased the cover art for both the 20th Anniversary and standard editions, with the former still hiding the uniform James has on so 2K Sports didn’t have another Kyrie Irving situation on its hands.

