The Complete List Of Known ‘NBA 2K19’ Player Ratings

NBA 2K

2K Sports hosted an NBA 2K19 launch party on Wednesday night in New York, and out of that event we got our first major ratings leak in the form of the player ratings for every projected starter in the league.

With that information, along with the many social media ratings announcements over the past month-plus, we can cobble together the ratings for 164 players in 2K19. Of those 164 players, 14 have earned a rating of 90 or above, led by LeBron James with a 98, and 54 others have earned a rating of 80 or higher.

Below you’ll find the full list of player ratings that have been announced or leaked, as of Thursday, broken up by 90s/80s/70s/60s. There are some surprises and there will be plenty of debate over who should be higher or lower, but this is how the ratings crew at 2K sees the NBA’s player hierarchy right now as we get ready for the 2018-19 season.