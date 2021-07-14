DimeMag

Everyone’s Hype That Candace Parker Made History With Her ‘NBA 2K’ Cover

by:

In a long overdue announcement, Chicago Sky legendary point-forward Candace Parker was named the first female cover athlete for an NBA 2K game on Wednesday. The franchise introduced the WNBA into its game just two years ago, and with the WNBA celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, 2K hopped on board by putting Parker on a special edition of its upcoming release, NBA 2K22.

“The cover of NBA 2K is such a pivotal platform to inspire young ballers, and I wanted future WNBA stars to know that they can be cover athletes too,” Parker said in a release. “Representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series. To be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

The WNBA world was more than excited to see the All-Star who has won two MVP awards (one as a rookie), one Defensive Player of the Year award, one Finals MVP, and a championship, given recognition for her historic achievements.

You’ll be able to snag a copy of NBA 2K22 — whether it be the WNBA 25th Anniversary Edition, the Standard Edition (Luka Doncic is on the cover), or the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition (with cover athletes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant, and Dirk Nowitzki) — when the game is released on September 10. In the meantime, you can watch Parker play in the WNBA All-Star Game at 7 p.m. on ESPN July 14.

