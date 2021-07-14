Fans of microtransactions got a bit of good news on Wednesday morning, as 2K Sports announced that its signature sports game, NBA 2K22, will feature a trio of editions with three separate covers and five total cover athletes. Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will get his first video game cover on the Standard Edition of the game.

Huge honor to be on the cover of #NBA2K22. Thanks @NBA2K! pic.twitter.com/ptIhpVNUdN — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 14, 2021

The other two editions celebrate the anniversaries of the two primary professional basketball leagues in the United States. The WNBA, which is in the midst of its 25th anniversary season, will get a special edition of the game that features one of its biggest stars, Candace Parker, on the cover. Parker is the first WNBA player to make it onto the cover of an NBA 2K release.

Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WJan4YE7Qt — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) July 14, 2021

The NBA, meanwhile, is on the verge of its 75th anniversary campaign, which is getting its own unique logo from the league. 2K Sports is getting in on the fun, too, with a special edition of the game that features a trio of legends — retired stars Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki alongside Brooklyn Nets standout Kevin Durant — on its cover.

I have 2 big announcements to make: I’m headed to Milwaukee for Game 4 tonite & can’t wait to see all the fans for the win! If you’re lucky enough for me to hear u scream I’ll flip you a signed card. More of a wowzer…

“I’m so excited to be on the cover of #NBA2K22. Thx @NBA2K! pic.twitter.com/JC7MJta5UU — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 14, 2021

Dirk, unsurprisingly, decided to have some fun with the whole thing.

Not sure who these other guys are but huge honor to be on cover of #NBA2K22. Thank you @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/Aetu6HblLB — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 14, 2021

NBA 2K22 is slated to be released on Sept. 10, 2021.