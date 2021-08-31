Check Out The First Look At The ‘NBA 2K22’ Gameplay Trailer

We are less than two weeks away from the September 10 release date for NBA 2K22, and in the leadup to launch, we’ve been learning more and more about what will be in the game. There’s an expanded WNBA mode, as some added depth on the women’s side will be a welcome sight, and we know that the Neighborhood will look very different depending on what console generation you’re playing on.

There are also plenty of player ratings that have begun to emerge, sparking lots of debate, and more, but nothing matters more to players than the gameplay itself. The regular complaint about sports games is that too much time is spent by the developers on everything but the actual gameplay itself, with an obsession over career modes and storylines beyond the court or field that some feel takes away from time that could’ve been spent making the on-court or field action play much better.

On Monday, 2K gave everyone their first taste of actual gameplay, both on the NBA and WNBA side, in a trailer, with more gameplay details set to come out on Tuesday.

#NBA2K22 Gameplay is here 🔥 Check out our newest Courtside Report tomorrow with a lot more gameplay details. Pre-order Now ➡️ https://t.co/vvOEdFYrzu pic.twitter.com/gkSO5xG01m — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 30, 2021

A quick glance at the mentions shows that not everyone is all that impressed, as many were quick to point out Lonzo Ball appearing on the Pelicans and a small glitch on a rebound as the ball jumps into Luka Doncic’s hands. Making a sports game is wildly difficult in terms of mimicking real life, but what frustrates players the most is when the same issues pop up year after year.

A gameplay trailer doesn’t tell us much of anything, good or bad, about a game. Getting a look on Tuesday at what the focal points have been for 2K in developing this year’s edition in terms of gameplay will be more informative about what they tried to address the most in this year’s edition and how well they listened to the players.