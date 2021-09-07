NBA 2K22 launches this Friday, which means this week should see us get the last major information about the game as 2K tries to convince folks to once again purchase the latest edition of the game.

The gameplay trailer looked an awful lot like other recent versions of the game, and the selling point for 2K is really about a new MyCareer mode and the Neighborhood environment that is where most players spend their time both in the career mode and in online play. This year, that is the area in which 2K seemed to spend the most time working on a major update, as the Neighborhood becomes the City for next-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S), while those on PS4/Xbox One/Switch will be on a cruise ship.

On Tuesday, we got our first look at the City, as 2K dropped a new trailer showing some of the MyCareer story arc and a number of the things you’ll be able to do in the suddenly expansive new Neighborhood.

There is still a fairly robust storyline to the MyCareer mode this year, which has been a staple of NBA 2K games for some time, but in recent years they have cut back some on cut scenes, which has been a welcome sight. We’ll see if that continues this year or not — it’s hard to tell from a trailer that purposefully shows a number of those moments — but you have interactions throughout the City, with a lot of emphasis on your off-court life, including dabbling in fashion and music.