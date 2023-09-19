The Complete ‘NBA 2K24’ Player Ratings For The Los Angeles Clippers

We are less than a month away from teams reporting to training camps around the NBA, and the official first sign that the new season is almost upon us is the annual release of the latest installment of the NBA 2K franchise, NBA 2K24.

While fans of the game will be concerned mostly with the gameplay changes and updated game modes, general NBA fans are always interested in seeing how the ratings folks at 2K grade out all of the players and teams in the league. Player ratings always spark debate, particularly among how they rank top stars and regarding players whose impact often isn’t fully felt in the box score — or, vice versa, those who put up big stats but might not always contribute to winning basketball. As far as team ratings, 2K has moved away from dramatic differences between top and bottom teams, as the lowest rated team in this year’s edition is an 86 OVR and they don’t even show team ratings in the game setup screen (you can find them in MySeason mode when picking through teams to start a franchise with).

For the Clippers, it will be their fifth season with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George starring in L.A., and once again the big question is whether they can get those two on the court enough to reach their peak. Beyond that, point guard is a question mark outside of Russell Westbrook, and Tyronn Lue will once again have to figure out how to balance a deep and talented roster that has a ton of overlapping skillsets. From a video game perspective, the Clippers are a tremendous accumulation of talent and that bears out in a 97 OVR on 2K and Clippers fans can take their squad for a spin and see their full potential when healthy — and then hope this is finally the year that comes to fruition on the actual hardwood.

LA Clippers: 97 OVR, 97 OFF, 96 DEF

Kawhi Leonard: 94

Paul George: 89

Russell Westbrook: 81

Ivica Zubac: 80

Mason Plumlee: 79

Norman Powell: 79

KJ Martin: 78

Marcus Morris Sr.: 76

Terance Mann: 76

Robert Covington: 76

Bones Hyland: 75

Nic Batum: 74

Amir Coffey: 72

BJ Boston.: 72

Kobe Brown: 70

Jason Preston: 70

Moussa Diabate: 70