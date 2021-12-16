The NBA’s celebration of its 75th anniversary season has included the much talked about 75 Greatest Players list that was unveiled the first week of the season, as well as new retro mashup uniforms for 28 of the 30 teams, a new logo, and more.

On Wednesday, the league announced the community element to the 75th anniversary celebration. The NBA will do three legacy projects in honor of the 75th anniversary season, starting in New Orleans where they partnered with Rebuilding Together’s Disaster Readiness and Recovery program to aid in the continued efforts to recover from Hurricane Ida.

The NBA will also work with Kaiser Permanente, the league’s official healthcare partner, on three league-led legacy projects. The first project will be unveiled in New Orleans today during NBA Cares Season of Giving, officially tipping off the season-long initiative. Working with Rebuilding Together’s Disaster Readiness and Recovery program – which has served New Orleans for more than 30 years by providing disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and long-term recovery support to families and communities affected by natural disasters – NBA Cares and Kaiser Permanente will refurbish the Livingston Collegiate Academy High School gymnasium and repair three homes in New Orleans East in need of critical repairs following Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

Along with those projects, the NBA will continue its Live, Learn or Play initiative, with the dedication of its 2,000th NBA Cares Center in Cleveland during All-Star Weekend, and all 30 teams will create new Live, Learn or Play Centers in their communities this season (with more than 50 planned in total).